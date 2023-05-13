LIV Golf returns stateside this week as players take on Cedar Ridge Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the LIV Golf Tulsa event. The sixth event of its sophomore campaign, LIV Golf Tulsa follows a successful international stint that included LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia and LIV Golf Singapore.

The star of the show during this stretch was none other than Talor Gooch. The Oklahoma State product headlines a large contingent of OSU alums in the field that includes Charles Howell III, Peter Uihlein and Matthew Wolff. After becoming the first player in LIV Golf history to win back-to-back events, Gooch sets his sights on a victory in his backyard.

The 31-year-old is keen on keeping this momentum rolling as he needs a strong showing at next week's PGA Championship to play his way into the U.S. Open in June after falling to world No. 63. Gooch is not the only member of LIV Golf who may already have one eye on Oak Hill Country Club.

LIV Golf Orlando winner Brooks Koepka looks primed to contend for his third Wanamaker Trophy. Finishing runner up to Jon Rahm at the 2023 Masters, Koepka confirmed his major championship form may be bubbling to the surface. Former major champions who may factor into the finish in Rochester, New York, include 4 Aces captain Dustin Johnson and his right-hand man Patrick Reed, who is fresh off a top-five finish at the Masters. Before they get to the PGA Championship, however, they must first get through this week's LIV Golf Tulsa.

How to watch LIV Golf Tulsa

Event: LIV Golf Tulsa | May 12-14

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: Cedar Ridge Country Club — Tulsa, Oklahoma

Viewing info: Saturday/Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

