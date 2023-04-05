Entering the 2023 Masters, the last five champions has broken 10-under-par. This has only happened one time previously in Masters history (1974-78), and this streak has never reached six in a row. Augusta National Golf Club often renovates to adjust to the skill of golfers and the Masters 2023 layout will be no different. Now clocking in at 7,545 yards, well over four miles, the 2023 Masters length will be the longest in the 87-year history of the tournament.

The first 2023 Masters tee times are on Thursday, and as the PGA Tour leader off the tee, Scottie Scheffler should be able to handle the added length as the 13-2 Masters favorite at Caesars Sportsbook. The latest 2023 Masters odds include Rory McIlroy (15-2), Jon Rahm (8-1), Jordan Spieth (14-1) and Justin Thomas (15-1). Before making any 2023 Masters picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf betting insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright market, first-round leader market and betting head-to-head matchups. In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he has hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in nine of 11 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He is up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

One surprise: Nejad is fading Xander Schauffele, even though he's notched two top-fives over his last four Masters starts. Schauffele is considered one of the top players never to win a major. He hasn't come close in recent attempts, failing to notch a top-10 finish in his last five major championship starts. That includes him missing the cut at last year's Masters in which he carded a 7-over-par.

This year on tour, Schauffele has lacked consistency with his precision off the tee, which has also led to inconsistency with tournament results. He's failed to record back-to-back top-10s all season, and his best finish is just 19th over his last three stroke play events. With Schauffele having Masters odds 2023 that are among the 10 shortest in the field, Nejad doesn't see the golfer's recent play justifying using him in 2023 Masters bets. See which golfers to back at SportsLine.

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Masters and has tabbed his 2023 Masters sleepers, including one who comes in at almost 200-1. This golfer is exceptional in the short game and could turn heads this week at Augusta.

