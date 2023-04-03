Countless PGA Tour golfers will enter the 2023 Masters at the top of their games, but none more so than Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. Scheffler has six victories since February 2022, Rahm has five worldwide since October and McIlroy has four since last summer. Scheffler also is the defending Masters champion, while McIlroy was the 2022 runner-up, and both made the semifinals at the WGC-Match Play event. Where should all three players be in your 2023 Masters fantasy golf rankings against a loaded 2023 Masters lineup? Scheffler is the 13-2 favorite in the latest 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

There is a lot to consider when making your 2023 Masters fantasy golf picks, with players like Cameron Smith (12-1), Jordan Spieth (15-1) and Justin Thomas (16-1) also among the elite players in the 2023 Masters field. Before setting your 2023 Masters fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 Masters picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine Fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses.

Holliman has been on a roll since last season. At the Valspar Championship, he had high hopes for Taylor Moore (50-1), even though he hadn't finished higher than 35th in his previous three outings. Holliman saw something in his third-round 65 at The Players Championship and said Moore "could go low this week." The 29-year-old shot 67 in Sunday's final round for his first PGA Tour victory.

At The Players, he was all over Scheffler to win at 10-1, ranking him as his top choice despite the golfer's lack of previous success at TPC Sawgrass. And at Bay Hill, 11 of his picks finished in the top 15 and three of his top seven posted top-five finishes. The golf expert also was behind Chris Kirk as winner at the Honda Classic, backing the 25-1 shot to get his first victory since 2015. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

Now, Holliman has ranked his top golfers from the 2023 Masters field. You can only see his fantasy golf rankings and 2023 Masters picks at SportsLine.

2023 Masters fantasy golf picks

One player Holliman is behind for the season's first major is Jon Rahm. The Spaniard failed to advance at Match Play and hasn't finished in the top 30 since February, but his last strong finish was his Genesis Invitational victory and he leads the tour in scoring average (68.03). He breaks par more than 31% of the time, which also ranks first, and his ball-striking prowess is perfect for Augusta National. Rahm has finished in the top 10 four of the six times he has played the Masters. He is first in total strokes gained and 12th in putting. See who else to back at SportsLine.

On the other hand, Holliman knows Justin Thomas is among the top 2023 Masters favorites, but the expert is fading him. The 29-year-old has won two majors and Holliman expects him to win more. "He hasn't been playing well enough recently to do it here," the expert told SportsLine. Thomas isn't getting close to the hole on approach (161st in proximity) and is missing putts (146th in strokes gained). He ranks 53rd in scoring average and has finished 20th or better three times in eight tournaments this season. He has two top-10s in eight Masters appearances. You can see who else to fade at SportsLine.

How to set your 2023 Masters fantasy golf rankings

For the first major of the year, Holliman is backing several longshots and has one golfer in his top five who is priced at more than 30-1. This golfer has already had multiple successful runs at the Masters and has the talent to win majors. You can find out who it is, and check out Holliman's 2023 Masters rankings, only at SportsLine.

So who will win the 2023 Masters, and who are the top players to target for your 2023 Masters fantasy golf picks? Visit SportsLine now to get Jim Holliman's fantasy golf rankings for the Masters 2023, all from the fantasy expert with his finger on the pulse of the game, and find out.