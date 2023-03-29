Several PGA Tour stars will try to ride momentum from strong Match Play performances to success in the 2023 Masters, which tees off Thursday, April 6. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlory come into Augusta National Golf Club off semifinal appearances in the Dell WGC Match Play event, where McIlroy won their showdown in the third-place match. Both could be popular 2023 Masters fantasy golf picks, but Sam Burns was the Match Play winner and Cameron Young was the runner-up. Scheffler (8-1) and McIlroy (17-2) are just behind Jon Rahm (15-2) in the 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Young (25-1) and Burns (35-1) are longer shots, but where should they fit in your 2023 Masters Fantasy golf rankings?

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses.

Holliman has been on a roll since last season. At the Valspar Championship, he had high hopes for Taylor Moore (50-1), even though he hadn't finished higher than 35th in his previous three outings. Holliman saw something in his third-round 65 at The Players Championship and said Moore "could go low this week." The 29-year-old shot 67 in Sunday's final round for his first PGA Tour victory.

At The Players, he was all over Scheffler to win at 10-1, ranking him as his top choice despite the golfer's lack of previous success at TPC Sawgrass. And at Bay Hill, 11 of his picks finished in the top 15 and three of his top seven posted top-five finishes. The golf expert also was behind Chris Kirk as winner at the Honda Classic, backing the 25-1 shot to get his first victory since 2015. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

2023 Masters fantasy golf picks

One player Holliman is behind for the season's first major is Jon Rahm. He won the 2021 U.S. Open and has the talent to win multiple major championships. Holliman knows Rahm is the best tee-to-green player in the world. The Spaniard has three victories and six top-10 finishes in nine outings this season, in addition to three DP World Tour wins. Rahm is third in strokes gained tee-to-green, 12th putting and 13th around the green. That versatility will benefit him at Augusta National and is the reason he is first in scoring average (68.03). See who else to back at SportsLine.

On the flip side, Holliman knows Justin Thomas has the talent to win more majors and is among the 2023 Masters favorites at 12-1, but the expert is fading him. The two-time PGA Championship winner has been struggling on his approach shots and Holliman says "that is bad news as he heads to Augusta." Thomas has finished higher than 20th twice in seven events since the start of 2023. One of those was his most recent outing, in a weaker field at the Valspar. Thomas ranks 133rd in greens in regulation and 146th in strokes gained putting. You can see who else to fade at SportsLine.

For the first major of the year, Holliman is backing several longshots and has one golfer in his top five who is priced at more than 30-1. This golfer has already had multiple successful runs at the Masters and has the talent to win majors.

