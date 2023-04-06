Kevin Na withdrew from the 2023 Masters in the middle of his first round on Thursday. Playing just nine holes alongside 2003 champion Mike Weir, Na decided enough was enough as he visibly struggled en route to a 4-over 40 after beginning his day with a double bogey on No. 1.

Na's withdrawal was said to be due to illness, though the type was not specified.

With Na being removed from the field, Weir began playing the second nine by himself with the player field trimmed to just 87 golfers

Despite experiencing a poor 2023 to date, Na has put together an exemplary history at Augusta National Golf Club. Arriving with finishes of T13, T12 and T14 in his last three Masters appearances, the 39-year-old hoped to use the Masters as a springboard for the rest of his season on LIV Golf.

Now unable to finish inside the top 12 and already sitting well outside the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings at No. 96, Na may have played his final Masters in his 12th appearance. LIV Golf events do not earn OWGR points; he was one of 18 LIV players in this year's Masters field.

Watch all four rounds of the 2023 Masters starting Thursday with Masters Live as we follow the best golfers in the world throughout Augusta National with Featured Groups, check in at the famed Amen Corner and see leaders round the turn on holes 15 & 16. Watch live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+.

