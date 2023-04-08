AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2023 Masters has continues Saturday looking to pick up where it left off once Friday's second was suspended amid inclement weather. With some of the biggest names in golf still yet to enter the clubhouse with 36 holes on their scorecards, the cut has yet to be made. In other words, there is plenty of golf to play out in the morning before we get a complete idea of where the Masters stands once Moving Day formally begins.

The grounds are filled to capacity with patrons for the second straight year, and anticipation has reached a fever pitch. Tiger Woods' aim to return to form while continuing to rehabilitate his leg is not exactly off to a flying start, though he is straddling the cut line and has a chance to play the weekend in his 23rd straight Augusta National appearance, which would tie an all-time record.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka has separated himself from the pack with the clubhouse lead at 12 under. Jon Rahm, though, is hot on his heels sitting three shots back with his entire second nine left to play from Round 2. Rahm could catch or even pass Koepka before Round 3 begins.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered with takeaways from Day 2 at the Masters and a look at the Masters weather report for Saturday.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2023 Masters from start to finish Saturday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. Masters TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Saturday.

All times Eastern

Rounds 2 and 3 -- Saturday, April 8



Round 2 continues: 8 a.m.

Round 3 start time: TBA

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

Start times may be adjusted amid weather, Friday suspension of Round 2

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~

~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to Midnight on CBS Sports Network