AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2023 Masters entered its Moving Day late Saturday, though with most of the field only getting half a round in before inclement weather suspended yet another day of action, there will be plenty of holes to play when business picks up again early Sunday morning. The leaders, Brooks Koepka (-13) and Jon Rahm (-9) each have 30 holes remaining in their tournaments. As does Tiger Woods (+9), who currently sits last among golfers who made the cut this year.

The grounds are filled to capacity with patrons for the second straight year, and anticipation to award another green jacket has reached a fever pitch. There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered with a look at the Koepka vs. Rahm head-to-head battle, Tiger's record-tying 23rd straight made cut and more.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2023 Masters from start to finish Suday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. Masters TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Saturday.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Sunday, April 9



Round 3 continues: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

Featured Groups -- 8:35 a.m. until end of round

Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith (No. 1)

Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau (No. 10)

Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young (No. 1)

Tiger Woods, Thomas Pieters, Sungjae Im (No. 10)

Holes 15 & 16 -- 8:35 a.m. until all golfers surpass holes

Holes 4, 5 & 6 -- 8:30 a.m. until all golfers surpass holes (Masters.com)

TV coverage: 8:30 a.m. until completion of round on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 8:30 a.m. until completion of round on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~

~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 9

Round 4 start time: 12:30 p.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

Streaming start times approximated

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~

~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network