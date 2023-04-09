AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2023 Masters entered its Moving Day late Saturday, though with most of the field only getting half a round in before inclement weather suspended yet another day of action, there will be plenty of holes to play when business picks up again early Sunday morning. The leaders, Brooks Koepka (-13) and Jon Rahm (-9) each have 30 holes remaining in their tournaments. As does Tiger Woods (+9), who currently sits last among golfers who made the cut this year.
The grounds are filled to capacity with patrons for the second straight year, and anticipation to award another green jacket has reached a fever pitch. There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered with a look at the Koepka vs. Rahm head-to-head battle, Tiger's record-tying 23rd straight made cut and more.
CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2023 Masters from start to finish Sunday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options.
All times Eastern
Round 3 -- Sunday, April 9
Round 3 continues: 8:30 a.m.
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App
*Paramount+ login required
- Featured Groups -- 8:35 a.m. until end of round
Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith (No. 1)
Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau (No. 10)
Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young (No. 1)
Tiger Woods, Thomas Pieters, Sungjae Im (No. 10)
- Amen Corner -- 8:35 a.m. until all golfers surpass holes
- Holes 15 & 16 -- 8:35 a.m. until all golfers surpass holes
- Holes 4, 5 & 6 -- 8:30 a.m. until all golfers surpass holes (Masters.com)
TV coverage: 8:30 a.m. until completion of round on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 8:30 a.m. until completion of round on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~
~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required
Round 4 -- Sunday, April 9
Round 4 start time: 12:30 p.m.
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App
*Paramount+ login required
Streaming start times approximated
- Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
- Featured Groups -- 12:45 p.m. until end of round
- Amen Corner -- 1 p.m. until all golfers surpass holes
- Holes 15 & 16 -- 1:45 p.m. until all golfers surpass holes
- Holes 4, 5 & 6 -- 1:15 p.m. until all golfers surpass holes (Masters.com)
TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~
~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required
Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network