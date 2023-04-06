AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2023 Masters has arrived, and four days of pristine golf at the nation's best course are ahead with the best hoping to play all 72 holes at Augusta National. The action begins Thursday with Round 1 setting the stage for the rest of the year's first major.

The grounds will be filled to capacity with patrons for the second straight year, and anticipation has reached a fever pitch with Tiger Woods seeking to return to form as he continues to rehabilitate his leg, Scottie Scheffler seeking to become the first since Tiger to defend his green jacket at Augusta, and Rory McIlroy attempting to clinch for the career grand slam in his ninth try.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. On Thursday alone, you can watch the entire first rounds from Woods, Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and others.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2023 Masters from start to finish Thursday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. Masters TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Thursday.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 6



Round 1 start time: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+