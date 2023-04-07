AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2023 Masters has continues Friday with a second day of pristine golf ahead at the nation's best course. With an absolutely stacked leaderboard and plenty of intrigue around the cutline, what happens in Round 2 will set the stage not only for the conclusion of the year's first major championship but perhaps the other three as well.

The grounds are filled to capacity with patrons for the second straight year, and anticipation has reached a fever pitch. Tiger Woods' aim to return to form while continuing to rehabilitate his leg is not exactly off to a flying start. He will attempt to make the Masters cut in his 23rd straight appearance, which would tie an all-time record. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland enter Friday tied atop the leaderboard at 7 under, two shots clear of Cameron young and Jason Day.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2023 Masters from start to finish Friday with our myriad of Masters Live streaming options. Hit the links below to tune into the Featured Groups channel and watch complete rounds from some of the best golfers in the game, spend your day surveying Amen Corner or view all the action at Holes 15 & 16. Masters TV coverage does not begin until later in the day, so this is the absolute best place to watch the Masters live on Friday.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, April 7



Round 2 start time: 7:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+