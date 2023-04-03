Just as it has been the first three months of the year, the betting action at the 2023 Masters is headlined by three men. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are the favorites to don the green jacket, according to Caesars Sportsbook, and it is not without good reason.

The new big three have conjured together five victories on the PGA Tour since the start of the new year with Rahm (three) leading the way. Yet it is the Spaniard who may have the most question marks surrounding his play as he was an early exit from the WGC-Dell Match Play after withdrawing from the Players Championship, the latter of which Scheffler won in dominating fashion.

Scheffler aims to become the fourth-ever successful defender of the green jacket, which would allow him to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods in a rarified group. McIlroy hopes to join illustrious company of his own and become just the sixth man in the history of golf to complete the career grand slam.

Despite the rampant storylines and quality play encompassing the big three, they will have company. Cameron Smith arrives as the most recent major champion, while Jordan Spieth appears primed to breakthrough at a golf course where he broke through for the first time in 2015. Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay are worthy candidates to grab their first major championships. Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day and Bryson DeChambeau all hope to double their major championship tally.

Here's a look at the odds of every player in the field of the 2023 Masters, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

2023 Masters odds

Favorites

Scottie Scheffler: 5-1



Rory McIlroy: 15/2

Jon Rahm: 9-1

Jordan Spieth: 15-1

Cameron Smith: 20-1

Collin Morikawa: 20-1

Max Homa: 20-1

Patrick Cantlay: 20-1

Xander Schauffele: 22-1

Justin Thomas: 22-1

It is hard to look past the first five names on the odds board as each possess fantastic form, a major championship résumé and ample history at Augusta National. For conversation sake, let's peruse a bit further down as the price on Morikawa caught my eye. He arrives having posted a career-best numbers in strokes gained off the tee, strokes gained approach and strokes gained around the green numbers in his first 11 starts of the season. We have seen elite iron players fare quite well at Augusta National (*cough* *cough* Tiger Woods) and should Morikawa putt adequately, his third major title will be within reach.

Contenders

Tony Finau: 25-1

Jason Day: 25-1

Dustin Johnson: 28-1

Cameron Young: 28-1

Sam Burns: 28-1



Viktor Hovland: 28-1

Will Zalatoris: 30-1

Sungjae Im: 33-1

Brooks Koepka: 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 35-1

Corey Conners: 40-1

Tom Kim: 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 45-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 50-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 55-1

Joaquin Niemann: 60-1

Shane Lowry: 65-1

Tiger Woods: 65-1

Imagine projecting a couple years ago that Day would have shorter odds than Koepka or DeChambeau in a major championship in 2023. It is most definitely deserved as Day ranks third in strokes gained total over the last three month among those players in this field trailing only Scheffler and Rahm. The Australian was an omission from last year's championship but possesses the course history to inspire confidence as he has racked up eight top-30 finishes in his career, including a runner-up and two other top-five performances.

Longshots

Justin Rose: 75-1

Patrick Reed: 75-1

Min Woo Lee: 80-1

Louis Oosthuizen: 80-1

Keith Mitchell: 80-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 85-1

Si Woo Kim: 90-1

Mito Pereira: 90-1

Sahith Theegala: 90-1

Talor Gooch: 100-1

Adam Scott: 100-1

Kurt Kitayama: 100-1

Abraham Ancer: 100-1

There are a couple of former Masters champions in this range with Reed and Scott. However, it is a young budding star who may be the worthiest of investment and that is Lee. He arrives off a stellar Players Championship and a respectable showing at the WGC-Dell Match Play. The Australian absolutely mashes the golf ball, has no fear and finished T14 in his debut last year where he tied the first-nine scoring record with a 6-under 30.

Chris Kirk: 125-1

Bubba Watson: 125-1

Tom Hoge: 125-1

Russell Henley: 125-1

Sergio Garcia: 125-1

Ryan Fox: 150-1

Brian Harman: 150-1

Billy Horschel: 175-1

Keegan Bradley: 175-1

Cameron Champ: 175-1

Thomas Pieters: 175-1

J.T. Poston: 175-1

Gary Woodland: 200-1

Seamus Power: 200-1

K.H. Lee: 200-1

Harris English: 200-1

Phil Mickelson: 200-1

Alex Noren: 225-1

Charl Schwartzel: 225-1

Danny Willett: 225-1

Harold Varner III: 225-1

Adrian Meronk: 225-1

Scott Stallings: 250-1

Mackenzie Hughes: 250-1

Jason Kokrak: 250-1

Taylor Moore: 250-1

Francesco Molinari: 250-1

Kevin Na: 250-1

Sepp Straka: 300-1

Kevin Kisner: 300-1

Adam Svensson: 300-1

Zach Johnson: 350-1

Kazuki Higa: 500-1

It is unlikely a winner comes from this far back but weirder things have happened. Mickelson returns to Augusta National for the first time since 2021 after skipping last year's tournament. The three-time winner hasn't looked sharp on LIV Golf, but if there was ever a place to get right, it is this week. A top-20 ticket on the 52-year-old may be the wisest investment.

Just happy to be here

Freddie Couples: 1000-1

Bernhard Langer: 1000-1

Vijay Singh: 1500-1

Mike Weir: 1500-1

Larry Mize: 2500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal: 2500-1

Sandy Lyle: 5000-1

Enjoy Lyle's suspenders one last time. The 1988 champion will be hanging them up after this year's Masters. The 65-year-old hasn't made the cut since 2014 but would make for a fantastic send off if able to this time around.