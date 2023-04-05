When talking about betting for the 2023 Masters, there are three men who you'll quickly notice stand out above everyone else on the board. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy are the favorites to don the green jacket, according to Caesars Sportsbook, and it is not without good reason.

The new big three have conjured together five victories on the PGA Tour since the start of the new year with Rahm (three) leading the way. Yet it is the Spaniard who may have the most question marks surrounding his play as he was an early exit from the WGC-Dell Match Play after withdrawing from the Players Championship, the latter of which Scheffler won in dominating fashion.

Scheffler aims to become the fourth-ever successful defender of the green jacket, which would allow him to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods in a rarified group. McIlroy hopes to join illustrious company of his own and become just the sixth man in the history of golf to complete the career grand slam.

Despite the rampant storylines and quality play encompassing the big three, they will have company. Cameron Smith arrives as the most recent major champion, while Jordan Spieth appears primed to breakthrough at a golf course where he broke through for the first time in 2015. Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay are worthy candidates to grab their first major championships. Matt Fitzpatrick, Jason Day and Bryson DeChambeau all hope to double their major championship tally.

Here's a look at the odds of every player in the field of the 2023 Masters, according to Caesars Sportsbook, and be sure to follow along with live Masters coverage of all the happenings this week.

2023 Masters odds

Favorites

Scottie Scheffler: 5-1



Rory McIlroy: 13/2

Jon Rahm: 17/2

Patrick Cantlay: 16-1

Jordan Spieth: 18-1

Tony Finau: 20-1

Dustin Johnson: 22-1

Justin Thomas: 22-1

Xander Schauffele: 22-1

Cameron Smith: 22-1

It is hard to look past the first three names on the odds board as each possess fantastic form, a major championship résumé and ample history at Augusta National. For conversation sake, let's peruse a bit further down to Cantlay as he continues to get respected in the betting markets. On paper, Cantlay's game should be ideal for Augusta National and major championships in general, but it has yet to materialize in a true run at a title. His closest bid to date came in the 2019 Masters when he grabbed the lead with an eagle on the par-5 15th before faltering down the stretch.

Contenders

Collin Morikawa: 25-1

Jason Day: 25-1

Brooks Koepka: 30-1

Max Homa: 30-1

Viktor Hovland: 35-1

Cameron Young: 35-1

Will Zalatoris: 40-1

Sungjae Im: 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 40-1

Sam Burns: 40-1

Imagine projecting a couple years ago that Day would have shorter odds than Koepka or Zalatoris in a major championship in 2023. It is most definitely deserved as Day ranks third in strokes gained total over the last three month among those players in this field trailing only Scheffler and Rahm. The Australian was an omission from last year's championship but possesses the course history to inspire confidence as he has racked up eight top-30 finishes in his career, including a runner-up and two other top-five performances.

Justin Rose: 55-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 55-1

Corey Conners: 60-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 60-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 65-1

Joaquin Niemann: 65-1

Shane Lowry: 65-1

Tom Kim: 75-1

Min Woo Lee: 75-1

Patrick Reed: 80-1

Tiger Woods: 80-1

Mito Pereira: 90-1

Longshots

Keith Mitchell: 100-1

Si Woo Kim: 100-1

Keegan Bradley: 125-1

Adam Scott: 125-1

Sahith Theegala: 125-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 125-1

Tom Hoge: 125-1

Louis Oosthuizen: 150-1

Russell Henley: 150-1

Abraham Ancer: 150-1

Kurt Kitayama: 150-1

Talor Gooch: 150-1

There are a cluster major champions in this range with Bradley, Scott, DeChambeau and Oosthuizen. However, it is a young budding star who may be the worthiest of investment and that is Theegala. The debutant arrives off a stellar start to his season with a T6 finish at the Genesis Invitational and T14 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Theegala absolutely mashes the golf ball, has no fear and possesses the creativity needed around Augusta National.

Danny Willett: 175-1

Seamus Power: 175-1

Chris Kirk: 175-1

Thomas Pieter: 175-1

Sergio Garcia: 200-1

Taylor Moore: 250-1

Alex Noren: 250-1

Ryan Fox: 250-1

Harold Varner III: 250-1

Brian Harman: 250-1

Gary Woodland: 275-1

Jason Kokrak: 300-1

Bubba Watson: 300-1

J.T. Poston: 300-1

Harris English: 300-1

Cameron Champ: 350-1

Adrian Meronk: 350-1

Sepp Straka: 400-1

Charl Schwartzel: 400-1

Gordon Sargent: 400-1

Francesco Molinari: 400-1

Phil Mickelson: 400-1

It is unlikely a winner comes from this far back but weirder things have happened. Mickelson returns to Augusta National for the first time since 2021 after skipping last year's tournament. The three-time winner hasn't looked sharp on LIV Golf, but if there was ever a place to get right, it is this week. A top-20 ticket on the 52-year-old may be the wisest investment.

K.H. Lee: 400-1

Adam Svensson: 400-1

Mackenzie Hughes: 400-1

Kevin Na: 400-1

Scott Stallings: 500-1

Kazuki Higa: 750-1

Kevin Kisner: 750-1

Just happy to be here

Zach Johnson: 1000-1

Bernhard Langer: 2000-1

Sam Bennett: 2000-1

Freddie Couples: 2500-1

Ben Carr: 2500-1

Aldrich Potgieter: 2500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal: 5000-1

Sandy Lyle: 5000-1

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira: 5000-1

Mike Weir: 5000-1

Larry Mize: 5000-1

Matthew McClean: 5000-1

Vijay Singh: 5000-1

Harrison Crowe: 5000-1

Enjoy Lyle's suspenders one last time. The 1988 champion will be hanging them up after this year's Masters. The 65-year-old hasn't made the cut since 2014 but would make for a fantastic send off if able to this time around.