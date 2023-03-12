As many as 20 former champions are expected to be part of the 2023 Masters field, which is among all of golf. Tiger Woods (five wins), Phil Mickelson (three) and Bubba Watson (two) are all multi-time champions. Scottie Scheffler's green jacket is the newest of the Masters 2023 field thanks to his three-stroke victory over Rory McIlroy last year, with the latter looking for his first Masters win to complete the career grand slam. Augusta National Golf Club hosts the 2023 Masters beginning on Thursday, April 6.

McIlroy is the 7-1 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, while Jon Rahm is 8-1. Other contenders in the 2023 Masters odds include Scottie Scheffler (10-1), Cam Smith (12-1) and Jordan Spieth (15-1). Before locking in your 2023 Masters picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 Masters field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 Masters: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the top favorites, struggles mightily at Augusta National and doesn't even crack the top 25. Spieth has won 13 times on the PGA Tour, which includes winning the coveted green jacket at the Masters in 2015.

However, the 29-year-old hasn't won a major since 2017. He's also finished 46th or worse in two of his last three starts at Augusta, which includes a missed cut in 2022. He's been extremely inaccurate off the tee this season as well, finding the fairway just 53.39% of the time, which ranks 174th on the PGA Tour. His inability to find the fairway off the tee could cause major trouble on a course like Augusta National. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2023 Masters field.

The model has also revealed where Tiger will finish at the 2023 Masters. Woods has won the Masters five times, the second-most all-time, and finished in the top five in exactly half (12) of his 24 appearances.

But the Woods who won those tournaments isn't the same golfer who is laboring through 72 holes. Woods has played just three majors since his Feb. 2021 car crash, missing one cut, withdrawing from another event and finishing 47th at last year's Masters. Woods is a 55-1 long shot in the Masters odds 2023, but given his ability to rise to the occasion, as well as his course experience, you can't rule him out as one of the 2023 Masters sleepers. The model just locked in its surprising Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

How to make 2023 Masters picks

The model is also targeting five golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.

Who will win the 2023 Masters, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the 2023 Masters odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Masters leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including last year's Masters.

2023 Masters odds, field

See full the Masters 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Jon Rahm +700

Rory McIlroy +800

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Cameron Smith +1200

Jordan Spieth +1500

Justin Thomas +1600

Xander Schauffele +1800

Tony Finau +2000

Will Zalatoris +2000

Collin Morikawa +2200

Max Homa +2200

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Dustin Johnson +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500

Joohyung (Tom) Kim +2500

Viktor Hovland +2600

Sungjae Im +3300

Hideki Matsuyama +3300

Brooks Koepka +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Joaquin Niemann +4500

Tyrrell Hatton +5500

Corey Conners +5500

Bryson DeChambeau +5500

Tiger Woods +5500

Aaron Wise +6000

Louis Oosthuizen +6000

Abraham Ancer +6000

Justin Rose +6500

Patrick Reed +6500

Tommy Fleetwood +7500

Si-Woo Kim +8000

Russell Henley +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Billy Horschel +8500

Talor Gooch +9000

Mito Pereira +9000

Adam Scott +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Bubba Watson +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Seamus Power +12500

K H Lee +12500

Keegan Bradley +12500

Thomas Pieters +12500

Ryan Fox +12500

Sergio Garcia +12500

Alex Noren +15000

Scott Stallings +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Jason Kokrak +15000