Entering the 2023 Masters, there have been 48 golfers who have played at least 25 competitive rounds at Augusta National Golf Club. While there have been multi-time winners like Jack Nicklaus (six), Tiger Woods (five) and Phil Mickelson (three), Jordan Spieth owns the lowest scoring average in Masters history. Spieth, who won his lone green jacket in 2015, has a 70.46 scoring average, just edging out Woods at 70.87.

Top 2023 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 Masters: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the top favorites, struggles mightily at Augusta National and doesn't even crack the top 25. Spieth has racked up 13 career wins, but the 29-year-old hasn't fared well at Augusta National in recent years.

In fact, Spieth has finished 46th or worse in two of his last three starts at Augusta National, which includes a missed cut in 2022. Spieth is also having trouble with his accuracy off the tee this season, which doesn't bode well for his chances to win another green jacket. Spieth is ranked 170th in driving accuracy percentage (53.24%) and his inaccuracy off the tee will cause trouble on a course that demands precision on every shot.

The model has also revealed where Tiger will finish at the 2023 Masters. Due to a car accident and associated injuries, Woods has played just 13 rounds of competitive golf since Nov. 2020. His ramp-up tournament to the Masters 2023 was the Genesis Invitational, where he flashed his all-time stellar abilities at times but still finished outside the top 40.

That finish was at a course that he's never won at before, while the same can't be said for Augusta National. Over his 24 starts at Augusta, the five-time champion has placed in the top five in exactly half (12) of his appearances and owns the second-lowest Masters scoring average of all-time. But just one of those top-fives has come since 2014, meaning, as usual, all eyes will be focused on Woods at the 2023 Masters. The model just locked in its surprising Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

How to make 2023 Masters picks

2023 Masters odds, field

Jon Rahm 15-2

Scottie Scheffler 8-1

Rory McIlroy 17-2

Cameron Smith 12-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Will Zalatoris 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Max Homa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Corey Conners 55-1

Bryson DeChambeau 55-1

Tiger Woods 55-1

Aaron Wise 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 75-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Sahith Theegala 80-1

Billy Horschel 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Mito Pereira 90-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Seamus Power 125-1

K H Lee 125-1

Keegan Bradley 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Jason Kokrak 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 175-1

Adam Meronk 175-1

Kevin Kisner 175-1

Phil Mickelson 200-1

Danny Willett 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Zach Johnson 300-1

Adam Svensson 300-1

JT Poston 300-1

Fred Couples 1000-1

Bernhard Langer 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1500-1

Mike Weir 1500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2500-1

Sandy Lyle 5000-1