Scottie Scheffler won his first major championship last year when he held off a late charge from Rory McIlroy at the Masters. Scheffler is 8-1 to defend his title in the latest 2023 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook, sitting behind favorite Jon Rahm (15-2) on the PGA odds board. McIlroy is one of the top 2023 Masters contenders at 17-2, while Cameron Smith is 12-1. Which golfers should you target in your 2023 Masters predictions?

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will seek a sixth green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club when the Masters 2023 gets underway on Thursday, April 6, but he is a 55-1 longshot. Is there any value in backing Woods in the 2023 Masters field? Before locking in your 2023 Masters picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 Masters predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 Masters: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion and one of the top favorites, struggles mightily at Augusta National and doesn't even crack the top 12. He broke through with his then-record-tying score of 18-under-par when he won the title in 2015, but he missed the cut last year and has finished outside the top 20 in three of his last four appearances.

Spieth has struggled particularly on Sundays at Augusta National, scoring under 70 just once in his eight final rounds. His failure to maintain momentum late in the weekend will make it difficult for him to finish inside the top 10 again this year and he has not won a PGA tournament in nearly a year. He does not have the current form to justify his price in the betting market, making him a golfer to avoid with your 2023 Masters bets, according to the model.

The model has also revealed where Tiger will finish at the 2023 Masters. After withdrawing from last year's PGA Championship and missing the cut at the Open, Woods returned to play in the 2023 Genesis Invitational. It was his first non-major since the ZOZO Championship in October 2020 and he managed to make the cut against a loaded PGA Tour field.

Woods showed improved ball speed while playing in a televised exhibition match with McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth and then carried that over to the PNC Championship and Genesis Invitational. Woods' added length, masterful ball-striking and the fact that he knows Augusta National Golf Club better than any player in the 2023 Masters field could make him a factor. The model just locked in its surprising Tiger Woods Masters picks here.

How to make 2023 Masters picks

2023 Masters odds, field

Jon Rahm 15-2

Scottie Scheffler 8-1

Rory McIlroy 17-2

Cameron Smith 12-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Will Zalatoris 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Max Homa 22-1

Patrick Cantlay 22-1

Dustin Johnson 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 25-1

Tom Kim 25-1

Viktor Hovland 25-1

Sungjae Im 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Shane Lowry 35-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1

Tyrrell Hatton 55-1

Corey Conners 55-1

Bryson DeChambeau 55-1

Tiger Woods 55-1

Aaron Wise 60-1

Louis Oosthuizen 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Justin Rose 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 75-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Russell Henley 80-1

Sahith Theegala 80-1

Billy Horschel 85-1

Talor Gooch 90-1

Mito Pereira 90-1

Adam Scott 100-1

Gary Woodland 100-1

Bubba Watson 100-1

Tom Hoge 100-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Seamus Power 125-1

K H Lee 125-1

Keegan Bradley 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

Sergio Garcia 125-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Kurt Kitayama 150-1

Jason Kokrak 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Cameron Champ 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 175-1

Adam Meronk 175-1

Kevin Kisner 175-1

Phil Mickelson 200-1

Danny Willett 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 250-1

Zach Johnson 300-1

Adam Svensson 300-1

JT Poston 300-1

Fred Couples 1000-1

Bernhard Langer 1000-1

Vijay Singh 1500-1

Mike Weir 1500-1

Larry Mize 2500-1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2500-1

Sandy Lyle 5000-1