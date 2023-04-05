AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2023 Masters will ultimately come down to just a handful of guys battling it out for a green jacket Sunday afternoon. The real trick is identifying who those players will be prior to the tournament itself getting underway.

It's always best to start at the top, of course, and weave our way down through the ranks. This year makes that exercise especially easy because Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world, the reigning Masters champion and the golfer playing better than anyone in the field in the months leading into the tournament.

It's not a straight line down the world rankings, though. Instead, we have to take into account past form at Augusta National, recent finishes on the PGA Tour and one of the most consistent stats of the past decade: how golfers are striking the ball in the 90 days leading into the event.

So, while there are likely about two dozen golfers in the field who theoretically have the game to emerge over 72 holes, more likely than not, the winner of this tournament on Sunday evening at Augusta National will be one of these nine golfers (with a bonus name thrown in for consideration).

2023 Masters predictions, favorites

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

1 Scottie Scheffler It's not crazy to say that Scheffler has the best chance of anyone in the last 20 years to repeat as Masters champion. You have enough numbers to back up a statement like that. And while it probably won't happen, I keep coming back to the fact that he's two strokes per tournament better this time this year than he was this time last year when he was winning everything in sight. He hasn't won as much, but wins don't tell the entire story and Scheffler's game is even more solid than it was 12 months ago when he ran away with this event. Odds: 5-1

2 Jon Rahm It's crazy to think that I initially picked Rahm to win this tournament on Jan. 1, and all he's done is win three times since that prediction, yet I'm not picking him the week of the Masters. That's the power of Scheffler, of course, but it also speaks to the bumpy last month Rahm has experienced. Still, he's been too good this year overall and throughout the course of his career at Augusta National to dismiss from this list. Odds: 17/2

3 Rory McIlroy McIlroy rounds out the clear top three in the world right now. And while he hasn't won as much as either Scheffler or Rahm this year, he comes in having beaten the former head-to-head in their Match Play third-place match, and he's playing better golf overall than the latter. McIlroy's struggle -- as always -- will not be with either of these guys. It will be with the golf course and himself. Odds: 13/2

4 Collin Morikawa Morikawa is two-time major winner who has been the best iron player in the world this year and has three top 10s in seven starts. His odds are simply way too high, especially considering his top 10 finish at Augusta a year ago. Odds: 25-1

5 Jason Day If you're surprised to see Day on this list, I don't blame you because all it means is that you haven't watched much golf through the first three months of 2023. Day is back in form, perhaps not quite his No. 1-in-the-world form, but close enough that you could talk yourself into him potentially contending at Augusta National once again and grabbing a second major. Odds: 25-1

6 Tony Finau Presuming he doesn't desecrate his ankle again in the Par 3 Contest this year, Finau can absolutely win the Masters. He's been playing tremendous golf so far in 2023 -- one of nine golfers gaining 2.0 strokes or more since Jan. 1 -- and he has three top 10s in five starts at this event. Odds: 20-1

7 Jordan Spieth The 2015 champion has put together a solid (not magnificent, but solid) start to 2023. His Masters finishes tend to follow his play leading in, and he's gaining around a stroke and a half on fields so far this year, which bodes well for his attempt at a second green jacket. Odds: 18-1

8 Will Zalatoris Outside of a nice effort at Riviera, there's not a ton to like about Zalatoris' performance coming into this week. However, it might be a horse for course situation with him. In eight rounds at Augusta National, he's shot over par just once and has two top-six finishes to show for it. It's not difficult to envision a third. Odds: 40-1

9 Xander Schauffele Schauffele hasn't put together the greatest start to 2023, but I respect the hell out of his major championship record (15 top 25s in 22 starts). It's difficult to win a major if you don't get yourself in the mix, and Schauffele does that almost better than anyone else in this field. Odds: 22-1

BONUS Max Homa We usually stop this list at nine names, but Homa deserves recognition. He comes in a bit under the radar, but he's finished in the top 15 in six of his last seven events and has a win in that time. His major play has lacked, for sure, but he's an elite iron striker playing terrific golf right now and takes a ton of confidence in as the No. 5 player in the Official World Golf Rankings. His statistical profile is pretty perfect for Augusta. Odds: 30-1



