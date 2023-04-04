The hardest dinner reservation to get in sport is taking place Tuesday evening at the 2023 Masters. The Champions Dinner, hosted by and celebrated in honor of 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler, will welcome the champions of Augusta National with a well-rounded menu for some of the legends of the game to indulge in.

In addition to selecting the evening's appetizers and main course, Scheffler is responsible for giving a speech in front of the likes of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus -- as if winning the Masters itself wasn't nerve wracking enough. This comes on the heels of Hideki Matsuyama's, the 2021 champion, speech which was given in all English and described as "the coolest thing" ever seen at a Champions Dinner by Freddie Couples.

"Usually in speeches I keep it pretty short, so I haven't done too much prep work, but I have an idea of what I'm going to say and then I just go in there and free-wheel it and see what happens," said Scheffler. "It definitely took me longer to write my vows then the speech, but it'll be fun. I am a little bit nervous about the speech. I usually will write a few things down that I want to say to the guys and outside of that, I don't know if I'll talk for 10 minutes or two, I don't know what's going to happen, but we'll see."

The Schef's menu has had everyone talking. Anyone? Fine, Scheffler's Champions Dinner menu came out in the middle of March in the lead up to the 2023 Masters, and it's a great one. The reigning Masters (and Players and Phoenix Open and Match Play) champion is playing the hits with his dinner that will be served to many of the greats on the Tuesday night at Augusta National.

Here's a look at what Scheffler will be serving to his guests.

Cheeseburger sliders (served Scottie-style)

Firecracker shrimp

Tortilla soup

Texas ribeye steak or blackened redfish

Warm chocolate chip skillet cookie

Historical players like Woods, Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Nick Faldo, Ben Crenshaw, Jose Maria Olazabal, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Matsuyama and many others will attend the festivities. The dinner was originally thought to be more contentious than in past years given the presence of LIV Golf players like Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. However, champions such as Couples and Johnson have squashed those concerns.

Regardless, Scheffler's menu should be a hit with everyone in attendance.

When pegged about the menu, Scheffler had been noncommittal in interviews over the last few months, stating that it wasn't quite complete yet. But now it's here, and it's spectacular -- although I'm sure many will miss the haggis Sandy Lyle once served.