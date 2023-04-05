Just three men in tournament history have successfully defended their Masters green jackets. 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler hopes to add his name to this list alongside Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods. Despite history not being on his side, Scheffler arrives as the likeliest candidate since Jordan Spieth in 2016 to turn this threesome into a foursome, and even Woods himself fancies the Texan's chances.

"What has allowed some of us to defend the title is understanding how to play it," said Woods. "It's very rare to see a guy that was a first-timer and come out and win. I think it dates back to maybe Craig Stadler, but Scottie knows how to play this golf course.

"Having Ted [Scott] on the bag helps, who was with Bubba [Watson] for a couple of his wins. Understanding the golf course, I'm sure he leans on Ted a lot and Ted understands how to play the golf course. I think the teamwork of player and caddie is so important here because there's so many variables that go on, the lies, the wind, the gust, and knowledge of the golf course."

Winning three times on the PGA Tour and racing to world No. 1 in the lead up to the 2022 tournament, Scheffler was averaging +2.50 strokes gained per round. He parlayed this early-season success into a three-stroke victory, which included a 4-putt on the 72nd hole, at the 2022 Masters.

Fast forward to present day, and at least statistically, Scheffler is performing even better than a season ago. Once again a winner at the WM Phoenix Open and claiming the PGA Tour's flagship event at the Players Championship, Scheffler is averaging +3.05 strokes gained per round in 2023. Over the course of four rounds, this amounts to roughly two strokes in Scheffler's pocket, meaning he could potentially 6-putt on the 18th if he wishes.

Despite controlling what he can control more effectively than ever, Scheffler will have to contend with the uncontrollables if he is to make history.

"There's so many things that can happen, and talking through each and every shot, we just don't go out there and say, 'Yeah, you know, I have 152 yards, just go ahead and hit it.' It doesn't really work out that way," said Woods. "For some reason, this golf course, everything -- the only level spot there is on the tee boxes. After that, you couldn't draw up a golf course that has more variable winds and more penalties for a shot that is 1 yard off. A shot that is 1 yard can mean 40, 50 feet on a putt. It's just understanding that, having that."

Here's the thing: Scheffler does understand that. He is the epitome of taking one shot at a time, staying within himself when trouble arises and never getting ahead of himself. He is known as an extremely patient player to pick his spots and play aggressively to conservative targets.

The 26-year-old has proven to be wise beyond his years. So wise, in fact, that joining the likes of Nicklaus, Faldo and Woods isn't any of his concern.

"Legacy at the end of this is not really why I play," said Scheffler. "Any time -- so I guess with that being said, any time you can get mentioned in the same breath as a Tiger and a Jack and a Nick Faldo is really special, but it's not a motivating factor for me to come out here and play. It's so special and cool when it happens, but it doesn't motivate me out here.

"I'm just trying to come out here and play my best and play good golf and have fun. Outside of that, I'm just hoping to have a good attitude and just come out here and just do the best that I can do, and wherever that ends up in my career, I'll be happy with. Legacy is just a complicated thing. In a hundred years, I'm going to be forgotten, and it's not a big deal. It's just one of those deals."

What Scheffler may not understand is, in 100 years, we may still be talking about him, especially if he wins this week.