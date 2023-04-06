The most wonderful time of the golf season has arrived once again as the beauty of April surrounds Augusta National Golf Club this week. The 2023 Masters is another star-studded affair with a loaded field featuring most of the best golfers in the world. Scottie Scheffler is defending the green jacket, Rory McIlroy once again seeks the completion of his career grand slam and five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods will be back in action while most others look to become first-time winners on Sunday.

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBS Sports are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week.

CBS Sports offers extensive, week-long coverage across all its platforms with its traditional 18-hole broadcast coverage beginning with the third round on Saturday and final-round action on Sunday. Jim Nantz, in his 38th consecutive year covering the Masters, serves as host for the 36th time. 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman joins Nantz as the lead analyst at the Masters for the first time. Nantz and Immelman are joined by CBS Sports' incredible golf team as detailed below.

Scheffler, McIlroy and Jon Rahm top the oddsboard, according to Caesars Sportsbook, with two of the three still searching for their first green jackets. Just behind them are Cameron Smith, playing against PGA Tour competition for the first time in seven months, and Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion still seeking to recover from the frustrating end to his 2016 tournament.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for Masters live coverage throughout Round 1 and download the CBS Sports App to watch Masters Live on your mobile device.

Don't miss our Masters picks and expert predictions, Kyle Porter's ranking of the Masters field 1-88, the nine golfers most likely to win the Masters, and the complete set of tee times for Round 1 at Augusta National on Thursday.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, April 6



Round 1 start time: 8 a.m. [Tee times]

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Round 2 -- Friday, April 7

Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Round 3 -- Saturday, April 8

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~

~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to Midnight on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 -- Sunday, April 9

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices*: Available on Paramount+, CBS Sports App

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~

~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

Additional Masters coverage

Masters on the Range

Monday 12-2 p.m., Tuesday 9-11 a.m., Wednesday 9-11 a.m. | CBS Sports Network

We Need to Talk at the Masters

Saturday, 12:30-1:30 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+



An Invitation to the Masters: Latin America Amateur Championship

Saturday, 1:30-2 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+

13 Green Jackets: A Conversation with Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Scottie Scheffler

Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+

An Invitation to the Masters: Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Sunday, 12:30-1 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+



Jim Nantz Remembers Augusta: The Masterful Tom Weiskopf

Sunday, 1-2 p.m. | CBS, Paramount+

Further details from CBS Sports

Live streaming coverage provided by Masters.com

Featured Groups: Shane Bacon, Colt Knost and Billy Kratzert will lead Featured Groups morning coverage. In addition, Brian Crowell, Smylie Kaufman and Michael Breed will serve as announcers for the afternoon Featured Groups coverage.

Amen Corner: Grant Boone and Mark Immelman serve as announcers for live streaming coverage of the 11th, 12th and 13th holes.

15 & 16: Iona Stephen and Ned Michaels provide commentary and analysis for live streaming video on the 15th and 16th holes.

Masters On the Range: Presented Monday through Sunday on Masters Live and CBS Sports Network, Masters on the Range will feature interviews with players, analysis of those in the field and breakdowns from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National leading up to and throughout the 2023 Masters. Kelly Tilghman, Brian Crowell, Amanda Renner, Iona Stephen, Smylie Kaufman, Michael Breed and Billy Kratzert will provide commentary throughout the week.

In addition to live golf action, Masters Live will present video highlights and Augusta National aerials, as well as historical and Interview Room highlights. Masters Live will be available at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app, as well as Paramount+.

CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network, will feature live look-ins, updates and reports beginning Monday, April 3, with CBS Sports golf writer Kyle Porter. CBS Sports HQ Spotlight, the daily sports information show on CBS Sports Network, also will break down all the storylines and action throughout the week. Additionally, CBS Sports HQ and CBS Sports' The First Cut podcast will provide recaps and extended coverage at the conclusion of each round. CBS Sports HQ is available on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for mobile and connected TV devices.