Tiger Woods may not be playing during the final round on Sunday at the 2023 Masters, but his spirit is still very present. Channeling his inner Tiger Woods, Masters debutant Sahith Theegala found himself in a spot of bother on the par-3 16th hole during Sunday's final round. Hitting his tee shot on the famous par 3 beyond the green, the Pepperdine product had to maneuver through the patrons and glassy putting surface for his second.

In a Tiger-like fashion, Theegala pieced together a spectacular chip-in reminiscent of Woods' in 2005. Hitting the top of the slope, checking up and trickling down the hill, Theegala's second shot ultimately found the bottom of the cup and sent the surrounding patrons into a frenzy.

While Woods' famous shot propelled him to victory, Theegala's will propel him to his best major finish in his young professional career as Theegala catapulted his name into a share of fourth at 6 under by the time he walked off the 16th green. With birdies flying left and right around Augusta National Golf Club Sunday afternoon, Theegala made sure to get into the action himself.