A stacked leaderboard will head into the final round of the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with Amy Yang leading the way by one. The 33-year-old has been brilliant around Blythefield Country Club through 54 holes carding three consecutive 67s to stand at 15 under. Yang is searching for her first victory since the 2019 Honda LPGA Thailand and will need to overcome a number of pursuers nipping at her heels.

Eleven players will begin the final round within four strokes of Yang, their eyes focused on usurping the 54-hole leader. Chief among them is defending champion Jennifer Kupcho at 12 under. Kupcho memorably defeated Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire in a playoff at this tournament a season ago. The 26-year-old more recently fell in a playoff to Rose Zhang at the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National in the shadows of New York City.

Maguire seeks revenge of her own and starts the final 18 one ahead of Kupcho at 13 under. Ariya Jutanugarn does as well as she has bounced back from an opening 73 to position herself for a Sunday run. Let's take a look at all the ways you can watch and follow the final round on Sunday. All times Eastern

How to watch Meijer LPGA Classic



Round starts: 8:38 a.m.

Early live stream: 1-2 p.m. on NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 2-4 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live simulcast: 2-4 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App