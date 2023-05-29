Another high-profile tournament means another strong PGA Tour field, and the 2023 Memorial Tournament brings all the top names back into the fold this week. The tournament tees off Thursday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, and the tough Jack Nicklaus layout -- and the designated event payday -- have attracted the stars. The Memorial Tournament 2023 field features the top five players in the world, with No. 1 Scottie Scheffler coming off a top-five finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Second-ranked Jon Rahm won the Memorial in 2020 and was poised to win again in 2021 but had to withdraw. Instead, fourth-ranked Patrick Cantlay went on to win and is the lone two-time champion in the Memorial 2023 field. He also won in 2019. Billy Horschel, who went 13 under par last year, will play as the defending champion.

Scheffler is the 6-1 favorite, followed closely by Rahm (7-1), in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 Memorial Tournament odds. Five other golfers are shorter than 30-1, led by Cantlay (10-1), third-ranked Rory McIlroy (12-1) and world No. 5 Xander Schauffele (14-1). Viktor Hovland (20-1) and Collin Morikawa (22-1) also are near the top of the Memorial Tournament 2023 odds board. Before making any 2023 Memorial Tournament picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Top 2023 Memorial Tournament expert picks

In one shocking move, The expert is fading McIlroy, a four-time major champion and one of the clear favorites. The world's third-ranked player tied for seventh at the PGA Championship, but that was just his second top-10 finish in stroke play since his CJ Cup victory in October. McIlroy has finished outside the top 25 in five of nine PGA Tour events this season, missing two cuts. His accuracy has been abysmal, and if he doesn't sort that out, it will be a tough week at Muirfield. He hasn't finished higher than 18th in his past four trips to Ohio, so Nejad isn't interested.

On the other hand, Nejad says Tyrrell Hatton (+3500) "simply checks all the boxes" and is a player he loves this week. The Englishman has one tour victory, and that came more than three years ago, but he has finished in the top 20 in four straight tournaments. Two of those were in the top five. The 31-year-old has six victories on the European tour, the most recent in 2021. Hatton has the perfect blend of accuracy and distance that Nejad is looking for at Muirfield. He ranks in the top 20 in every strokes gained category except around the green, where he is 49th. See who else he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Memorial Tournament golf picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Memorial Tournament and is picking his longshots, including one player who's priced higher than 60-1. The expert says this golfer "recently flashed the ability to contend" and has a strong history at Muirfield.

2023 Memorial Tournament odds, field, contenders

Scottie Scheffler 6-1

Jon Rahm 7-1

Patrick Cantlay 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Viktor Hovland 20-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Cameron Young 30-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Rickie Fowler 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 40-1

Corey Conners 40-1

Russell Henley 45-1

Sam Burns 45-1

Shane Lowry 55-1

Sahith Theegala 55-1

Tom Kim 60-1

Adam Scott 65-1

Si Woo Kim 65-1

Wyndham Clark 65-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Cam Davis 100-1

Emiliano Grillo 100-1

Byeong Hun An 125-1

Kurt Kitayama 125-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Harris English 125-1

K.H. Lee 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

Chris Kirk 150-1

Ryan Fox 150-1

Taylor Montgomery 150-1

Hayden Buckley 150-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 150-1

Patrick Rodgers 150-1

Lucas Herbert 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Seamus Power 175-1

Beau Hossler 175-1

Tom Hoge 175-1

Stephan Jaeger 175-1

J.T. Poston 200-1

Thomas Detry 200-1

Andrew Putnam 200-1

Matt NeSmith 200-1

Aaron Rai 200-1

Adam Schenk 225-1

Davis Riley 225-1

Justin Suh 225-1

Mark Hubbard 250-1

Adam Svensson 250-1

Alex Smalley 250-1

Brendon Todd 275-1

Jospeh Bramlett 275-1