The 2023 Memorial Tournament marks the penultimate designated event on the 2023 PGA Tour schedule. Now into the summer months of the calendar, the Memorial could serve as a launch pad for many of the world's best with the second half of major championship season set to begin.

Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky -- the latter of whom finished seventh last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge -- entered the final round atop the leaderboard with plenty of other stars in chase. With the back nine closing in, Scottie Scheffler stands as the clubhouse leader with Kim, McIlroy and Hovland still pressing.

Follow along with Round 4 of the Memorial with live leaderboard updates on Sunday, and tune into CBS from 2:30-6 p.m. ET for the conclusion of the round. A live stream is also available on on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

The Masters put forth a prize fund of $18 million, and the PGA Championship nearly matched the year's first major championship purse with $17.5 million up for grabs at Oak Hill Country Club. As has been standard with designated events in 2023 -- outside of the $25 million purse at The Players Championship -- the Memorial will offer up a total of $20 million to the golfers who made the cut.

Those who finish inside the top 36 will clear six figures with those inside the top 11 collecting more than $500,000. Each of the top-three finishers will see seven figures hit their bank account, and the winner will claim $3.6 million for himself -- slightly more than Brooks Koepka's $3.15 million payday at the PGA Championship and Jon Rahm's $3.24 million check from the Masters.

Rahm entered the week just $400,000 behind world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler for most money earned this season with $14.5 million. The two men atop the golf world are the only to surpass $10 million on the year with Max Homa, who is not in this week's field, checking in at third with $8.5 million and Tyrrell Hatton not too far behind with $6.7 million.

2023 Memorial Tournament prize money, purse

Total Purse: $20 million

1st (Winner) — $3,600,000

2nd — $2,180,000

3rd — $1,380,000

4th — $980,000

5th — $820,000

6th — $725,000

7th — $675,000

8th — $625,000

9th — $585,000

10th — $545,000

11th — $505,000

12th — $465,000

13th — $425,000

14th — $385,000

15th — $365,000

16th — $345,000

17th — $325,000

18th — $305,000

19th — $285,000

20th — $265,000

21st — $245,000

22nd — $225,000

23rd — $209,000

24th — $193,000

25th — $177,000

26th — $161,000

27th — $155,000

28th — $149,000

29th — $143,000

30th — $137,000

31st — $131,000

32nd — $125,000

33rd — $119,000

34th — $114,000

35th — $109,000

36th — $104,000

37th — $99,000

38th — $95,000

39th — $91,000

40th — $87,000

41st — $83,000

42nd — $79,000

43rd — $75,000

44th — $71,000

45th — $67,000

46th — $63,000

47th — $59,000

48th — $55,800

49th — $53,000

50th — $51,400

51st — $50,200

52nd — $49,000

53rd — $48,200

54th — $47,400

55th — $47,000

56th — $46,600

57th — $46,200

58th — $45,800

59th — $45,400

60th — $45,000

61st — $44,600

62nd — $44,200

63rd — $43,800

64th — $43,400

65th — $43,000