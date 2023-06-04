The 2023 Memorial Tournament marks the penultimate designated event on the 2023 PGA Tour schedule. Now into the summer months of the calendar, the Memorial could serve as a launch pad for many of the world's best with the second half of major championship season set to begin.
Rory McIlroy, Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky -- the latter of whom finished seventh last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge -- entered the final round atop the leaderboard with plenty of other stars in chase. With the back nine closing in, Scottie Scheffler stands as the clubhouse leader with Kim, McIlroy and Hovland still pressing.
Follow along with Round 4 of the Memorial with live leaderboard updates on Sunday, and tune into CBS from 2:30-6 p.m. ET for the conclusion of the round. A live stream is also available on on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.
The Masters put forth a prize fund of $18 million, and the PGA Championship nearly matched the year's first major championship purse with $17.5 million up for grabs at Oak Hill Country Club. As has been standard with designated events in 2023 -- outside of the $25 million purse at The Players Championship -- the Memorial will offer up a total of $20 million to the golfers who made the cut.
Those who finish inside the top 36 will clear six figures with those inside the top 11 collecting more than $500,000. Each of the top-three finishers will see seven figures hit their bank account, and the winner will claim $3.6 million for himself -- slightly more than Brooks Koepka's $3.15 million payday at the PGA Championship and Jon Rahm's $3.24 million check from the Masters.
Rahm entered the week just $400,000 behind world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler for most money earned this season with $14.5 million. The two men atop the golf world are the only to surpass $10 million on the year with Max Homa, who is not in this week's field, checking in at third with $8.5 million and Tyrrell Hatton not too far behind with $6.7 million.
2023 Memorial Tournament prize money, purse
Total Purse: $20 million
1st (Winner) — $3,600,000
2nd — $2,180,000
3rd — $1,380,000
4th — $980,000
5th — $820,000
6th — $725,000
7th — $675,000
8th — $625,000
9th — $585,000
10th — $545,000
11th — $505,000
12th — $465,000
13th — $425,000
14th — $385,000
15th — $365,000
16th — $345,000
17th — $325,000
18th — $305,000
19th — $285,000
20th — $265,000
21st — $245,000
22nd — $225,000
23rd — $209,000
24th — $193,000
25th — $177,000
26th — $161,000
27th — $155,000
28th — $149,000
29th — $143,000
30th — $137,000
31st — $131,000
32nd — $125,000
33rd — $119,000
34th — $114,000
35th — $109,000
36th — $104,000
37th — $99,000
38th — $95,000
39th — $91,000
40th — $87,000
41st — $83,000
42nd — $79,000
43rd — $75,000
44th — $71,000
45th — $67,000
46th — $63,000
47th — $59,000
48th — $55,800
49th — $53,000
50th — $51,400
51st — $50,200
52nd — $49,000
53rd — $48,200
54th — $47,400
55th — $47,000
56th — $46,600
57th — $46,200
58th — $45,800
59th — $45,400
60th — $45,000
61st — $44,600
62nd — $44,200
63rd — $43,800
64th — $43,400
65th — $43,000