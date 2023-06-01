The 2023 Memorial Tournament marks the penultimate designated event on the 2023 PGA Tour schedule. Now into the summer months of the calendar, the Memorial could serve as a launch pad for many of the world's best with the second half of major championship season set to begin.

The Masters held a prize fund of $18 million, and the PGA Championship nearly matched the year's first major championship purse with $17.5 million up for grabs at Oak Hill Country Club. As has been standard with designated events in 2023 -- outside of the $25 million purse at The Players Championship -- the Memorial will offer up a total of $20 million to the 65 golfers who make the cut.

Those who finish inside the top 36 will clear six figures with those inside the top 11 collecting more than $500,000. Each of the top-three finishers will see seven figures hit their bank account, and the winner will claim $3.6 million for himself -- slightly more than Brooks Koepka's $3.15 million payday at the PGA Championship and Jon Rahm's $3.24 million check from the Masters.

Rahm stands just $400,000 behind world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler for most money earned this season with $14.5 million. The two men atop the golf world are the only to surpass $10 million on the season with Max Homa, who is not in this week's field, checking in at third with $8.5 million and Tyrrell Hatton not too far behind with $6.7 million.

2023 Memorial Tournament prize money, purse

Total Purse: $20 million

1st (Winner) — $3,600,000

2nd — $2,180,000

3rd — $1,380,000

4th — $980,000

5th — $820,000

6th — $725,000

7th — $675,000

8th — $625,000

9th — $585,000

10th — $545,000

11th — $505,000

12th — $465,000

13th — $425,000

14th — $385,000

15th — $365,000

16th — $345,000

17th — $325,000

18th — $305,000

19th — $285,000

20th — $265,000

21st — $245,000

22nd — $225,000

23rd — $209,000

24th — $193,000

25th — $177,000

26th — $161,000

27th — $155,000

28th — $149,000

29th — $143,000

30th — $137,000

31st — $131,000

32nd — $125,000

33rd — $119,000

34th — $114,000

35th — $109,000

36th — $104,000

37th — $99,000

38th — $95,000

39th — $91,000

40th — $87,000

41st — $83,000

42nd — $79,000

43rd — $75,000

44th — $71,000

45th — $67,000

46th — $63,000

47th — $59,000

48th — $55,800

49th — $53,000

50th — $51,400

51st — $50,200

52nd — $49,000

53rd — $48,200

54th — $47,400

55th — $47,000

56th — $46,600

57th — $46,200

58th — $45,800

59th — $45,400

60th — $45,000

61st — $44,600

62nd — $44,200

63rd — $43,800

64th — $43,400

65th — $43,000