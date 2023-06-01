The 2023 Memorial Tournament marks the penultimate designated event on the 2023 PGA Tour schedule. Now into the summer months of the calendar, the Memorial could serve as a launch pad for many of the world's best with the second half of major championship season set to begin.
The Masters held a prize fund of $18 million, and the PGA Championship nearly matched the year's first major championship purse with $17.5 million up for grabs at Oak Hill Country Club. As has been standard with designated events in 2023 -- outside of the $25 million purse at The Players Championship -- the Memorial will offer up a total of $20 million to the 65 golfers who make the cut.
Those who finish inside the top 36 will clear six figures with those inside the top 11 collecting more than $500,000. Each of the top-three finishers will see seven figures hit their bank account, and the winner will claim $3.6 million for himself -- slightly more than Brooks Koepka's $3.15 million payday at the PGA Championship and Jon Rahm's $3.24 million check from the Masters.
Rahm stands just $400,000 behind world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler for most money earned this season with $14.5 million. The two men atop the golf world are the only to surpass $10 million on the season with Max Homa, who is not in this week's field, checking in at third with $8.5 million and Tyrrell Hatton not too far behind with $6.7 million.
2023 Memorial Tournament prize money, purse
Total Purse: $20 million
1st (Winner) — $3,600,000
2nd — $2,180,000
3rd — $1,380,000
4th — $980,000
5th — $820,000
6th — $725,000
7th — $675,000
8th — $625,000
9th — $585,000
10th — $545,000
11th — $505,000
12th — $465,000
13th — $425,000
14th — $385,000
15th — $365,000
16th — $345,000
17th — $325,000
18th — $305,000
19th — $285,000
20th — $265,000
21st — $245,000
22nd — $225,000
23rd — $209,000
24th — $193,000
25th — $177,000
26th — $161,000
27th — $155,000
28th — $149,000
29th — $143,000
30th — $137,000
31st — $131,000
32nd — $125,000
33rd — $119,000
34th — $114,000
35th — $109,000
36th — $104,000
37th — $99,000
38th — $95,000
39th — $91,000
40th — $87,000
41st — $83,000
42nd — $79,000
43rd — $75,000
44th — $71,000
45th — $67,000
46th — $63,000
47th — $59,000
48th — $55,800
49th — $53,000
50th — $51,400
51st — $50,200
52nd — $49,000
53rd — $48,200
54th — $47,400
55th — $47,000
56th — $46,600
57th — $46,200
58th — $45,800
59th — $45,400
60th — $45,000
61st — $44,600
62nd — $44,200
63rd — $43,800
64th — $43,400
65th — $43,000