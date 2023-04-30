The PGA Tour makes its way south this week for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. Headlined by defending champion and current Masters champion Jon Rahm, the Mexico Open proved in its inaugural edition to be a launching pad for a number of the game's elites.

Just last season, Rahm arrived in Mexico amid a mediocre stretch of play before claiming victory on the par 71. Entering his name into 24 tournaments since, the world No. 1 has claimed seven worldwide victories and 11 top-five finishes beginning with his triumph in Mexico. Racing through the world of golf over the last year, Rahm aims to the do same this week at Vidanta as just one of three top-50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings who will compete.

Entering the final round on Sunday, Rahm is in prime position to repeat as champion after a 61 in Round 3 on Saturday vaulted him up the leaderboard. If he wants to claim his fifth win on the year, however, he'll need to once again fend off Tony Finau, who leads by two strokes at 19 under.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio