With another elevated event on the 2022-23 PGA Tour schedule coming up next week, the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta doesn't have the strongest field. However, world No. 1 Jon Rahm is honoring his commitment to defend his title this week. The reigning Masters champion has piled up a whopping seven worldwide wins in the last year, including a one-shot victory at the 2022 Mexico Open over Tony Finau, Kurt Kitayama and Brandon Wu. And with four PGA Tour wins already to his name in 2023 alone, he'll look to continue his incredible hot streak beginning on Thursday in Puerto Vallarta.

Rahm is the +290 favorite in the 2023 Mexico Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Tony Finau is listed at 17-2 following his T-2 finish a season ago. Wyndham Clark is next on this week's PGA Tour odds board at 21-1, while 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland is listed at 32-1. Before locking in any 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner.

In addition, the model included Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That bet hit at +4500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned over $1,100. McClure's best bets also included J.T. Poston winning outright at the 2022 John Deere Classic, even though he was listed as a massive 55-1 longshot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Mexico Open 2023: Finau, a five-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard this week at Vidanta Vallarta. Finau secured a T-2 finish at this event last year after shooting a 66 and 63 on the weekend.

However, Finau has failed to crack the top 15 in each of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. He's one of the best iron players on tour, but he's struggled around the green this season. In fact, Finau enters this week's event ranked 78th in strokes gained: around-the-green (.095), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Mexico Open 2023 field.

Another surprise: Robby Shelton, a 65-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Shelton has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Shelton rose to a career-high No. 116 in the Official World Golf Ranking following a T-15 finish at the Valero Texas Open in his last start. In addition, he's piled up eight top-25 finishes during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.

That includes top 10s at the RSM Classic and the American Express. The four-time Korn Ferry Tour winner is in his second stint on the PGA Tour and he appears to be making the most of it, as he's currently 66th in the FedEx Cup standings with the top 70 qualifying for the 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Shelton is a high-quality ball striker (34th in strokes gained: approach) and has an impressive short game (14th in strokes gained: around-the-green) and he'll be leaning on those facets of his game heavily at Vidanta. See who else to pick here.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta odds, field

Jon Rahm +290

Tony Finau +850

Wyndham Clark +2100

Gary Woodland +3200

Nicolai Hojgaard +3400

Maverick Mcnealy +3400

Patrick Rodgers +3600

Alex Noren +3700

Taylor Pendrith +4100

Byeong Hun An +4800

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Stephan Jaeger +5500

Aaron Rai +5500

Ben Martin +5500

Andrew Putnam +5500

Alex Smalley +5500

S.H. Kim +6500

Robby Shelton +6500

Brandon Wu +6500

Garrick Higgo +6500

Will Gordon +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Mark Hubbard +7500

Luke List +8500

Lee Hodges +8500

Joseph Bramlett +9000

Lanto Griffin +9000

Patton Kizzire +9000

David Lipsky +9000

Francesco Molinari +9000

Chez Reavie +9000

MJ Daffue +9000

Dylan Wu +9000

Nate Lashley +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Kevin Streelman +11000

Ryan Gerard +11000

Akshay Bhatia +11000

Michael Kim +12000

Vincent Norrman +12000

Peter Malnati +12000

Erik Van Rooyen +13000

Harry Higgs +13000

Austin Eckroat +13000

Andrew Novak +13000

Scott Piercy +15000

Jimmy Walker +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Kevin Chappell +15000

Greyson Sigg +15000

Adam Long +15000

Lucas Glover +16000

Sean O'Hair +16000

Matthias Schmid +16000

Matthias Schwab +16000

Dylan Frittelli +16000

Doug Ghim +18000

Augusto Nunez +18000

Aaron Baddeley +18000

Ben Taylor +18000

Henrik Norlander +18000

Kevin Tway +21000

Carl Yuan +21000

Brent Grant +22000