The 2023 Mexico Open gets underway from Vidanta Vallarta on Thursday, April 27. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers for this event, which features a great mix of proven champions and budding superstars eager to make their mark on the PGA Tour. Proven winners like Jon Rahm, Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are expected to be in the mix at the 2023 Mexico Open, with 500 FedEx Cup points going to the winner.

Rahm, the No. 1 ranked player in the world and the defending champion of this event, is the +290 favorite in the latest 2023 Mexico Open odds. He's followed by Finau (+850), Wyndham Clark (+2100) and Davis Riley (+2800) on the PGA odds board. Should you back one of the favorites, or should you look at longshot like Francesco Molinari (90-1), who's collected three career wins on the PGA Tour? Before locking in your 2023 Mexico Open picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner.

In addition, the model included Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That bet hit at +4500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned over $1,100. McClure's best bets also included J.T. Poston winning outright at the 2022 John Deere Classic, even though he was listed as a massive 55-1 longshot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Mexico Open 2023: Davis Riley, who's coming off his first career victory on the PGA Tour and is one of the top favorites this week, stumbles in Mexico and doesn't even crack the top 10. Riley will certainly enter this week's event full of confidence after securing a win at the Zurich Classic and finishing in fifth-place at the Mexico Open in 2022.

However, Riley has struggled mightily with his accuracy off the tee this season, which will be paramount at Vidanta Vallarta. In fact, nine of the top 15 golfers on the leaderboard last year were in the top-10 in strokes gained: off-the-tee. Riley enters this week's event ranked 120th in that category, which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Mexico Open 2023 field.

Another surprise: Beau Hossler, a 50-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Hossler doesn't explode off the tee quite as much as some of the other top contenders, but he ranks among the best putters in this week's field. In fact, Hossler currently ranks inside the top 40 in putting average (1.732), putts per round (28.21) and one-putt percentage (42.95%). If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Mexico Open. See who else to pick here.

