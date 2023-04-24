Jon Rahm is the clear favorite in the 2023 Mexico Open field this week, but an unknown PGA Tour golfer could pull off a surprise. Rahm is the +290 favorite, and the defending champion will command an exorbitant price for players setting 2023 Mexico Open fantasy lineups. Tony Finau, a runner-up at Vidanta Vallarta last year, is the only other legitimate star in the field, so who should you be looking at when you consider your Mexico Open 2023 fantasy picks? Davis Riley comes off a team victory in last week's Zurich Classic, Gary Woodland and Lucas Glover are U.S. Open champions, and players like Francesco Molinari and Chez Reavie have multiple PGA Tour victories. In this wide-open field, who can you count on for your 2023 Mexico Open fantasy picks?

Rahm and Finau (+850) are the only golfers shorter than 20-1 in the latest 2023 Mexico Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook, so are they locks for your Mexico Open Fantasy picks? Can longshots like 2018 British Open champion Molinari (+9000) or even Glover (+16000) excel in this watered-down field and put you in position to win? Before setting your fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 Mexico Open picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. Holliman has been on a roll since last season. He nailed last week's Masters, backing Rahm as his top choice, despite his uninspired run at Match Play. "The Spaniard wants a green jacket badly. Who doesn't?," Holliman said. "But Rahm will get it at some point, and I expect it to be this year." The Spaniard showed how much he wanted it, storming to a four-shot victory and his second major title.

At the Players Championship, he was all over Scheffler to win at 10-1, and at Bay Hill, 11 of his picks finished in the top 15 and three of his top seven posted top-five finishes. The golf expert also was behind Chris Kirk at the Honda, backing the 25-1 shot to get his first victory since 2015. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

One player Holliman is backing at Vidanta is Finau, as he has all the tools to succeed on the course. He showed that last year, when he put a ton of pressure on Rahm with an 8-under 63 in the final round. The 33-year-old can hit it a long way off the tee, and that will certainly come in handy on the lengthy Norman Signature layout. But Finau's strength is on approach, no matter the distance. He ranks first on tour in strokes gained approach and 19th in proximity to the hole. Power and precision play well at Vidanta, and Holliman knows Finau excels in both areas.

On the other hand, the expert is fading Riley, despite his confidence-building victory in New Orleans last week. That was the Mississippi native's first tour victory, but it was a team event on familiar ground. "He has been erratic all year," Holliman says. The expert doesn't see that changing, so he barely ranks Riley in his top 10. The 26-year-old has two top-10 finishes and six missed cuts in 15 outings and ranks 120th in strokes gained off the tee and 125th putting. Holliman doesn't expect him to come close to matching his fifth-place finish here last year. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

