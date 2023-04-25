Jon Rahm won at Vidanta Vallarta last year without his best stuff, and now the world's No. 1 player comes into the 2023 Mexico Open at the top of his game. The reigning Masters champion and Tony Finau, who was a runner-up last year, are the headliners in a 2023 Mexico Open field that features just nine of the top 100 golfers in the world. Players setting Mexico Open 2023 fantasy lineups will have plenty of second-tier options to choose from. Players like Wyndham Clark, Patrick Rodgers and Maverick McNealy will be seeking a first PGA Tour victory, while major champions Gary Woodland and Francesco Molinari also are among the options. In this mostly wide-open field, which golfers should you be focused on when making your 2023 Mexico Open fantasy picks?

Rahm is the clear +290 favorite and Finau is the +850 second choice at Caesars Sportsbook, but will they be worth the price to have them lead your Mexico Open 2023 fantasy picks? Can a player like Clark (+2100) or McNealy (+4100) take advantage of the weaker field and lead your 2023 Mexico Open fantasy lineup to victory? Before setting your fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 Mexico Open picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. Holliman has been on a roll since last season. He nailed last week's Masters, backing Rahm as his top choice, despite his uninspired run at Match Play. "The Spaniard wants a green jacket badly. Who doesn't?," Holliman said. "But Rahm will get it at some point, and I expect it to be this year." The Spaniard showed how much he wanted it, storming to a four-shot victory and his second major title.

At the Players Championship, he was all over Scheffler to win at 10-1, and at Bay Hill, 11 of his picks finished in the top 15 and three of his top seven posted top-five finishes. The golf expert also was behind Chris Kirk at the Honda, backing the 25-1 shot to get his first victory since 2015. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

2023 Mexico Open fantasy golf picks

A field like this is a perfect place for a star like Finau to turn things around, and Holliman is backing him this week. The 33-year-old has one victory this season, at the Houston Open, but he hasn't finished in the top 15 since Phoenix in February. Still, his statistics are among the best on tour, and he hits it a long way and keeps the ball in play. Finau leads the tour in strokes gained approach and ranks 19th in proximity to the hole. He also is in the top 50 in both strokes gained off the tee and putting, so he has the all-around skill to make a splash south of the border.

On the other hand, Holliman is slightly fading Rahm, even though he is clearly the class of this field. It's never easy to defend a title, no matter the competition, and the Spaniard's price is just too high. It also can be tough to get back on track after winning a major title, as Scottie Scheffler showed when he went without a victory the rest of last season after his Masters triumph. Rahm tied for 15th at the RBC Heritage following his win at Augusta, so he'll likely be near the top of the leaderboard. However, Holliman doesn't expect him to win and isn't backing him as his top choice. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

For the Mexico Open 2023, Holliman is backing several longshots, including one golfer in his top 10 who comes in at well over 80-1 odds. This golfer is excellent off the tee and on long-range approach shots, so Holliman thinks he can stun this field if he makes his putts.

