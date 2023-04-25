Jon Rahm and Tony Finau are the headliners in this week's PGA Tour field, and they could be in for another battle starting Thursday at the 2023 Mexico Open. Rahm won his only PGA Tour title of last season at the Mexico Open, finishing 17-under par on Vidanta Vallarta's Norman Signature course. Finau and Brandon Wu both went 8 under on Sunday to put the pressure on, but they finished one stroke back along with Kurt Kitayama. Rahm is the No. 1 golfer in the world, and Finau ranks 16th. No. 50 Alex Noren is the next-highest ranked player in the Mexico Open 2023 field, which includes just eight players in the world's top 100. Major winners joining two-time champion Rahm in the Mexico Open field are Gary Woodland, Jimmy Walker, Francesco Molinari, Lucas Glover and Geoff Ogilvy.
Rahm is the clear +290 favorite (risk $100 to win $290) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 Mexico Open odds, with Finau second in the odds at 17-2. It's a long leap to the next golfers on the Mexico Open 2023 odds board, with Wyndham Clark (21-1) the only other player priced shorter than 30-1. Woodland (32-1) also is among the favorites, while Molinari (90-1), Walker (150-1), Ogilvy (150-1) and Glover (160-1) are massive longshots. Before making any 2023 Mexico Open picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year.
In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.
Now, Nejad has studied the 2023 Mexico Open field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of Nejad's PGA picks and analysis.
Top 2023 Mexico Open expert picks
One surprise: The expert is fading Maverick McNealy, who is one of the field's more talented players and among the favorites. Nejad knows the 27-year-old has been struggling all season, so the poor quality of the field won't give him much of an advantage. In addition, Vidanta is "simply not a good course fit," the expert says. McNealy has three top-10 finishes this season, but the most recent came in mid-January, and he missed two events with a shoulder issue. He is 145th in total driving, so this isn't the place for him to turn things around.
On the other hand, Nejad likes Rahm to succeed but will be waiting for better value on him. The expert says if the Spaniard stumbles early you should be able to find good numbers on him during the tournament. The two-time major winner has been "arguably the best player in the world," Nejad says, and he has four victories this season. The 28-year-old leads the tour in strokes gained total and is 11th in total driving, but his work on the greens has been the real difference. Rahm is 17th in strokes gained putting, gaining more than half a stroke per round. See who he is backing at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 Mexico Open golf picks
Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Mexico Open and has tabbed his longshots, including one who comes in at well over 60-1 odds. This golfer hits a ton of greens and is one of the best in this field off the tee. See who it is, and get all the expert's picks, at SportsLine.
So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 Mexico Open? And which golfer in the Mexico Open 2023 field could bring a monster payday of well over 60-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top prop picks for Mexico Open 2023, all from the expert who was up over 70 units on his golf picks in a recent three-month span.
2023 Mexico Open odds, field, top contenders
See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.
Jon Rahm +290
Tony Finau +850
Wyndham Clark +2100
Gary Woodland +3200
Nicolai Hojgaard +3400
Maverick Mcnealy +3400
Patrick Rodgers +3600
Alex Noren +3700
Taylor Pendrith +4100
Byeong Hun An +4800
Emiliano Grillo +5000
Beau Hossler +5000
Stephan Jaeger +5500
Aaron Rai +5500
Ben Martin +5500
Andrew Putnam +5500
Alex Smalley +5500
S.H. Kim +6500
Robby Shelton +6500
Brandon Wu +6500
Garrick Higgo +6500
Will Gordon +7000
Matt Wallace +7500
Mark Hubbard +7500
Luke List +8500
Lee Hodges +8500
Joseph Bramlett +9000
Lanto Griffin +9000
Patton Kizzire +9000
David Lipsky +9000
Francesco Molinari +9000
Chez Reavie +9000
MJ Daffue +9000
Dylan Wu +9000
Nate Lashley +10000
Cameron Champ +10000
Eric Cole +10000
Harry Hall +10000
Kevin Streelman +11000
Ryan Gerard +11000
Akshay Bhatia +11000
Michael Kim +12000
Vincent Norrman +12000
Peter Malnati +12000
Erik Van Rooyen +13000
Harry Higgs +13000
Austin Eckroat +13000
Andrew Novak +13000
Scott Piercy +15000
Jimmy Walker +15000
Charley Hoffman +15000
Kevin Chappell +15000
Greyson Sigg +15000
Adam Long +15000
Lucas Glover +16000
Sean O'Hair +16000
Matthias Schmid +16000
Matthias Schwab +16000
Dylan Frittelli +16000
Doug Ghim +18000
Augusto Nunez +18000
Aaron Baddeley +18000
Ben Taylor +18000
Henrik Norlander +18000
Kevin Tway +21000
Carl Yuan +21000
Brent Grant +22000