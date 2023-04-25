Jon Rahm and Tony Finau are the headliners in this week's PGA Tour field, and they could be in for another battle starting Thursday at the 2023 Mexico Open. Rahm won his only PGA Tour title of last season at the Mexico Open, finishing 17-under par on Vidanta Vallarta's Norman Signature course. Finau and Brandon Wu both went 8 under on Sunday to put the pressure on, but they finished one stroke back along with Kurt Kitayama. Rahm is the No. 1 golfer in the world, and Finau ranks 16th. No. 50 Alex Noren is the next-highest ranked player in the Mexico Open 2023 field, which includes just eight players in the world's top 100. Major winners joining two-time champion Rahm in the Mexico Open field are Gary Woodland, Jimmy Walker, Francesco Molinari, Lucas Glover and Geoff Ogilvy.

Rahm is the clear +290 favorite (risk $100 to win $290) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 Mexico Open odds, with Finau second in the odds at 17-2. It's a long leap to the next golfers on the Mexico Open 2023 odds board, with Wyndham Clark (21-1) the only other player priced shorter than 30-1. Woodland (32-1) also is among the favorites, while Molinari (90-1), Walker (150-1), Ogilvy (150-1) and Glover (160-1) are massive longshots. Before making any 2023 Mexico Open picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year.

In 2023, Sportsline debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has studied the 2023 Mexico Open field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of Nejad's PGA picks and analysis.

Top 2023 Mexico Open expert picks

One surprise: The expert is fading Maverick McNealy, who is one of the field's more talented players and among the favorites. Nejad knows the 27-year-old has been struggling all season, so the poor quality of the field won't give him much of an advantage. In addition, Vidanta is "simply not a good course fit," the expert says. McNealy has three top-10 finishes this season, but the most recent came in mid-January, and he missed two events with a shoulder issue. He is 145th in total driving, so this isn't the place for him to turn things around.

On the other hand, Nejad likes Rahm to succeed but will be waiting for better value on him. The expert says if the Spaniard stumbles early you should be able to find good numbers on him during the tournament. The two-time major winner has been "arguably the best player in the world," Nejad says, and he has four victories this season. The 28-year-old leads the tour in strokes gained total and is 11th in total driving, but his work on the greens has been the real difference. Rahm is 17th in strokes gained putting, gaining more than half a stroke per round. See who he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Mexico Open golf picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Mexico Open and has tabbed his longshots, including one who comes in at well over 60-1 odds. This golfer hits a ton of greens and is one of the best in this field off the tee. See who it is, and get all the expert's picks, at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 Mexico Open? And which golfer in the Mexico Open 2023 field could bring a monster payday of well over 60-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top prop picks for Mexico Open 2023, all from the expert who was up over 70 units on his golf picks in a recent three-month span.

2023 Mexico Open odds, field, top contenders

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Jon Rahm +290

Tony Finau +850

Wyndham Clark +2100

Gary Woodland +3200

Nicolai Hojgaard +3400

Maverick Mcnealy +3400

Patrick Rodgers +3600

Alex Noren +3700

Taylor Pendrith +4100

Byeong Hun An +4800

Emiliano Grillo +5000

Beau Hossler +5000

Stephan Jaeger +5500

Aaron Rai +5500

Ben Martin +5500

Andrew Putnam +5500

Alex Smalley +5500

S.H. Kim +6500

Robby Shelton +6500

Brandon Wu +6500

Garrick Higgo +6500

Will Gordon +7000

Matt Wallace +7500

Mark Hubbard +7500

Luke List +8500

Lee Hodges +8500

Joseph Bramlett +9000

Lanto Griffin +9000

Patton Kizzire +9000

David Lipsky +9000

Francesco Molinari +9000

Chez Reavie +9000

MJ Daffue +9000

Dylan Wu +9000

Nate Lashley +10000

Cameron Champ +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Harry Hall +10000

Kevin Streelman +11000

Ryan Gerard +11000

Akshay Bhatia +11000

Michael Kim +12000

Vincent Norrman +12000

Peter Malnati +12000

Erik Van Rooyen +13000

Harry Higgs +13000

Austin Eckroat +13000

Andrew Novak +13000

Scott Piercy +15000

Jimmy Walker +15000

Charley Hoffman +15000

Kevin Chappell +15000

Greyson Sigg +15000

Adam Long +15000

Lucas Glover +16000

Sean O'Hair +16000

Matthias Schmid +16000

Matthias Schwab +16000

Dylan Frittelli +16000

Doug Ghim +18000

Augusto Nunez +18000

Aaron Baddeley +18000

Ben Taylor +18000

Henrik Norlander +18000

Kevin Tway +21000

Carl Yuan +21000

Brent Grant +22000