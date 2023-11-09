Max Homa had a career season on the PGA Tour in 2023. Winning twice in the state of California, claiming his first major top 10 and starring on the U.S. Ryder Cup team, the fun-loving American has the world of golf at his disposal. This week at the DP World Tour's Nedbank Challenge, the 32-year-old shot out to a share of the first-round lead with an opening 6-under 66.

"I watched tons of the then European Tour, now DP World Tour events, that I always wanted to play in," Homa said Wednesday. "The way the schedule was previously on the PGA Tour, to come do this would be wild. You would have to battle jet lag to go play tournament to tournament.

"So, when I saw that there was a real offseason for us, I made it a point to play at least one over here," he continued. "So, to be able to get a spot here [through an invitation] and have the opportunity to play has been a dream. I just think now going forward, being able to do more of this would be a priority just because we want to experience what golf at large has to offer. And this has been a pretty special week so far."

Homa sits atop the leaderboard after his bogey-free effort alongside fellow Ryder Cup participant Nicolai Hojgaard, PGA Tour winner and recent Irish Open winner Vincent Norrman, and Dan Bradbury. The world No. 8 is the clear class of the bunch, but Homa's quality will have to persist if he is to convert an 18-hole lead into his fifth victory in his last 51 starts worldwide.

There is no reason on paper to suggest it won't otherwise. Homa entered his debut in Africa's major riding a wave of form. He has not finished outside the top 21 on a leaderboard since June and claimed five straight top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour. He was also the lone bright spot for the losing American side at the 2023 Ryder Cup, where he garnered a 3-1-1 record.

Despite this, there was still one question mark in Homa's mind: Rust. Nearly two months removed from his last stroke-play event, Homa has taken full advantage of his offseason with his trip to Rome, his first Halloween as a father and a safari expedition with Justin Thomas in the lead up to this tournament.

"The game is not exactly the most dialed it's ever been," Homa said earlier in the week. "This has been the longest break I think I've ever taken from golf. I've played a few rounds. It was nice to get out there today and play a full 18 holes, I haven't walked and played a full 18 in a while. But I'm excited to play. You miss the competitive feel, you miss those juices, so to get to go feel that again will be great. Even though I haven't been playing tons of golf, right, when you get back to an event and you get the week started, it feels normal."

The extracurriculars have yet to take anything away from Homa's form in the early stages in Sun City. The iron play was sharp, the putter swung with confidence, and the man who wielded the clubs looked like he hadn't missed a beat.