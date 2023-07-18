The 2023 Open Championship will begin on Thursday from Royal Liverpool. The year's final major includes the best of the best in the golf world, headlined by Rory McIlroy. He's coming off a victory at the Genesis Scottish Open a week ago, overcoming a late deficit, and also won the Open Championship at this same venue in 2014. He will be joined by Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, and a loaded 2023 Open Championship field that also includes Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm. In addition to the top players, do potential 2023 Open Championship sleepers like reigning U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark project as a strong value play in your 2023 Open Championship fantasy golf rankings?

One player Cohen loves this week in his Fantasy golf rankings is Scottie Scheffler. Scheffer is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season and the only player to finish in the top 10 of all three majors this year. Scheffler's consistency has been otherworldly in the recent past, including top-10 finishes in nine of the last 13 majors and a tie for the best score (-27) over the past four majors overall. This year, he has been in the top three in strokes gained tee-to-green in all three majors, and in short, has been the best golfer in majors since 2020. Over that sample, Scheffler is 62-under par at majors, beating the nearest competitor by 27 strokes.

On the flip side, the expert is fading Jon Rahm at his current price. Rahm is one of the best players in the world, but Cohen sees better value elsewhere given his current form. He missed the cut in his last outing and hasn't played for a few weeks. That result was uncharacteristic, snapped a 31-tournament streak of made cuts, and Rahm is the only top-10 player who did not appear at last week's Scottish Open. Rahm hasn't won since the Masters in April and, while he has a strong overall game, he ranks outside the top 50 in myriad categories on tour this season, including strokes gained around-the-green and scrambling. See all of Cohen's Fantasy golf picks at SportsLine.

