Once ranked No. 1 in the world, Jason Day battled back issues and bouts with vertigo for years. However, the 35-year-old Australian will enter the 2023 PGA Championship this week with plenty of confidence after ending a five-year winless streak at the AT&T Byron Nelson last Sunday. The victory catapulted Day to No. 20 in the world, and the 13-time PGA Tour winner should have some comfort at Oak Hill Country Club, where he finished eighth in the 2013 PGA Championship. Day won the 2015 PGA Championship, and his recent form could make him a player to consider as you make your 2023 PGA Championship fantasy golf picks.

Holliman has been on a roll since last season, and he was all over Tony Finau to win the Mexico Open at Vidanta, tabbing him as his top pick. The expert had Finau and Jon Rahm in his top three, even though Finau hadn't finished in the top 15 since February. Holliman wasn't fazed, saying the 33-year-old "should find his footing this week." He certainly did that, going 24 under par and prevailing over world No. 1 Rahm by three strokes. In addition, longshot play Eric Cole (+10000) posted a top-five finish in the Mexico Open.

The expert also nailed the Masters when he backed Rahm as his top choice, and six of Holliman's top eight picks at the RBC Heritage finished in the top 15, including winner Matt Fitzpatrick. At the Valspar, the expert was on Taylor Moore (+5000), who hadn't finished higher than 35th in his previous three outings. Holliman also backed Scheffler to win the Players Championship at +1000 and was behind Chris Kirk at the Honda Classic, backing the +2500 shot before his first victory since 2015.

Scottie Scheffler was in control at the Byron Nelson until a third-round 71, but bounced back with 65 on Sunday. That gave him 12 straight finishes of 12th or better. The 26-year-old is second on the PGA Tour in scoring average (68.19) and leads in greens in regulation (74.42%). He also ranks third in total driving, so he has the well-rounded game to conquer Oak Hill.

Justin Thomas has fallen to No. 13 in the world after a run of mediocre performances in 2023. He's only managed two top-10 finishes in 10 starts this year and been 20th or worse on seven occasions, including a missed cut at the Masters.

Thomas has now finished outside the top 35 in his last three major championship starts. The world-class ball striking that has been a staple of his success hasn't been quite as reliable in 2022-23. He ranks 35th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach after ranking top 10 in that category each of the previous six seasons.

