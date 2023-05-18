The 2023 PGA Championship has arrived with four days of pristine golf at one of the nation's best courses ahead. The action in upstate New York begins Thursday with Round 1 at Oak Hill Country Club setting the stage for the rest of the year's first major.

The grounds will be filled to capacity with expectations that Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler will duel over 72 holes as the rest of the start-studded field looks up at them. However, as anyone who watches major championship golf knows, expectations are rarely reality when there are this many quality golfers pining for a share of what is expected to be a $15 million total purse and $2.7 million winner's share.

Other than the Rahm-Scheffler battle, there is Rory McIlroy's internal battle to get back in the winner's circle at a major bumping up against his familiarity with Oak Hill. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, with no majors between them, round out the top five of the odds board (per Caesars Sportsbook) with Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau the only other golfers facing odds of 20-1 or better.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2023 PGA Championship from start to finish Thursday along with live streaming of the tournament over the weekend. Be sure to check out our complete PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow along all week.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, May 18

Round 1 start time: 7 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 7 a.m.



Featured Holes -- 8:45 a.m.

Simulcast -- 1 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2

Live stream: 1-7 p.m. on fuboTV (try for free)

Additional TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network