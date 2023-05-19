The 2023 PGA Championship has arrived with three days of pristine golf remaining at one of the nation's best courses. The action in upstate New York continues Friday as Round 1 wraps up with Round 2 simultaneously beginning at Oak Hill Country Club.

The grounds are filled to capacity with early expectations that Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler would duel over 72 holes as the rest of the start-studded field looks up at them. However, Rahm ejected Thursday and sits 10 shots behind clubhouse leader Bryson DeChambeau entering Friday's action. Scheffler is right there with DeChambeau, one stroke behind the 4-under leader with 54 holes remaining.

With a $15 million total purse and $2.7 million winner's share on the line, there is plenty of golf left to be played.

Other than the Rahm-Scheffler battle, DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson are off to a hot start as LIV Golf looks to claim its first major winner. There is also Rory McIlroy's internal battle to get back in the winner's circle at a major bumping up against his familiarity with Oak Hill.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2023 PGA Championship from start to finish Friday along with live streaming of the tournament over the weekend. Be sure to check out our complete PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow along all week.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, May 19

Round 2 start time: 7 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 7 a.m.



Featured Holes -- 8:45 a.m.

Simulcast -- 1 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Additional TV coverage: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network