There are only 18 holes of high-level golf remaining at one of the nation's most heralded courses as the 2023 PGA Championship concludes Sunday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The action in Western New York continues with a stacked leaderboard having already fought through 54 holes of inclement weather with the Wanamaker Trophy waiting at the finish line.

Expectations early in the week were that Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler would duel across all four rounds, but while Scheffler held the 36-hole lead, Rahm barely made the cut and has not been able to catch up. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka continued his incredible play to take the 54-hole lead at one stroke over Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners. Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy are all within five strokes of Koepka with outside chances of making a run Sunday.

With a record $17.5 million total purse and $3.2 million winner's share on the line, there is plenty of golf left to be played, and while there is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times, don't worry: We have you covered.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2023 PGA Championship from start to finish along with live streaming of the tournament through the weekend. Be sure to check out our complete PGA Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow along all day Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, May 21

Round 4 start time: 7:50 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- Noon to 7 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App*~

*Paramount+ Premium login required to watch CBS simulcast | ~TV provider authentication required

Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network