If the odds board for the 2023 PGA Championship looks familiar, that's because it should be familiar. World No. 1 Jon Rahm and world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler share the top honors at Caesars Sportsbook entering the week at 7-1. Both were among the favorites to win the Masters, which Rahm ultimately did, and one of the two appears primed to raise the Wanamaker Trophy this week at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Scheffler arrives having just contended at the AT&T Byron Nelson and without any worse than a T12 finish since October. He has two victories during this span, one of which came over Rahm at the Phoenix Open; the other came in dominant fashion at the Players Championship.

Meanwhile, Rahm has continued his torrid pace from the winter. Four times a winner already this year, the Spaniard aims to become the first man since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win the first two major championships of a season. If he can accomplish that rare feat, Rahm would then head to Royal Liverpool later this summer for The Open Championship with the career grand slam suddenly be in play.

Let's have a look at betting odds for the 2023 PGA Championship as provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

2023 PGA Championship odds, picks

Favorites

Jon Rahm: 7-1

Scottie Scheffler: 7-1

Rory McIlroy: 11-1

Patrick Cantlay: 18-1

Brooks Koepka: 18-1

Both Rahm and Scheffler were 10-1 the week following the Masters, and their quality play since has only shortened their prices. Combine that with the lack of stellar effort from McIlroy, and the three horses atop the golf world has slowly dwindled to just a pair. Cantlay (18-1) quietly checks in behind only Scheffler and Rahm in total strokes gained over the last three months, while Koepka has dominated this championship since 2018.

Contenders

Justin Thomas: 20-1

Dustin Johnson: 20-1

Jason Day: 20-1

Xander Schauffele: 22-1

Collin Morikawa: 22-1

Cameron Young: 25-1

Tony Finau: 25-1

Viktor Hovland: 28-1

Jordan Spieth: 28-1

Max Homa: 28-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 30-1

Cameron Smith: 30-1

Sungjae Im: 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 40-1

Tom Kim: 40-1

Talor Gooch: 40-1

Sam Burns: 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 45-1

There is a little bit of everything in this group as numerous major champions check in between 20-1 and 50-1. Value seems to have been sucked out of the numbers of Johnson and Day thanks to their victories on their respective tours last week. Spieth's price has ballooned given his withdrawal from the AT&T Byron Nelson and the unknown status of his wrist leading up to the tournament. While current major champions Fitzpatrick and Smith are among this crop, it is Im (35-1) fresh off his win on the Korean Tour and Hatton (40-1) that provide the most intrigue.

Sleepers

Patrick Reed: 65-1

Shane Lowry: 60-1

Adam Scott: 65-1

Keegan Bradley: 65-1

Rickie Fowler: 65-1

Sahith Theegala: 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 70-1

Wyndham Clark: 70-1

Justin Rose: 75-1

Joaquin Niemann: 75-1

Abraham Ancer: 80-1

Phil Mickelson: 85-1

K.H. Lee: 90-1

Corey Conners: 90-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 90-1

The top four names on this list are all major championship with the fifth being arguably the most popular of them all. Fowler (65-1) is enjoying a career resurgence this season while gaining +1.90 strokes per round over the last three months -- a better clip than Thomas, Young, McIlroy, Fitzpatrick, Hovland and others. He will need a big performance from the big stick to contend, but this could be a bargain for someone playing like a top 15 player in the world.

Potentially frisky

Nicolai Hojgaard: 100-1

Seamus Power: 100-1

Rasmus Hojgaard: 100-1

Russell Henley: 100-1

Lucas Herbert: 100-1

Harris English: 100-1

Mito Pereira: 100-1

Billy Horschel: 125-1

Chris Kirk: 125-1

Kurt Kitayama: 125-1

Min Woo Lee: 125-1

Gary Woodland: 125-1

Davis Riley: 125-1

Si Woo Kim: 125-1

Robert MacIntyre: 125-1

Denny McCarthy: 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 125-1

Pereira entered last year's championship at 200-1 and stood on the 72nd hole with a one-stroke lead and one hand on the Wanamaker Trophy. It has been quite a 365 days for the Chilean as he moved to LIV Golf and has yet to find his footing. Someone who could follow in his path is Woodland (125-1). The 2019 U.S. Open champion ranks seventh in the world over the last three months in strokes gained ball striking. His short game has been putrid, but it could be worth a small investment.

Matt Wallace: 150-1

Webb Simpson: 150-1

Paul Casey: 150-1

Matt Kuchar: 150-1

Nick Hardy: 150-1

Anirban Lahiri: 150-1

Aaron Wise: 150-1

Harold Varner III: 150-1

Tom Hoge: 150-1

Adrian Meronk: 150-1

Keith Mitchell: 175-1

Adm Hadwin: 175-1

Brian Harman: 175-1

Victor Perez: 175-1

Alex Noren: 175-1

Jordan Smith: 175-1

Dean Burmester: 175-1

Taylor Moore: 175-1

There is a player on this list who ranks ahead of Hovland, Koepka, Burns, Reed, Morikawa and Homa over the last three months in total strokes gained. That player is Moore (175-1). A winner at the Valspar Championship, the 29-year-old has flashed his winning upside in recent memory, but he's obviously a longshot of longshots in this field.

