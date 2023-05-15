Golf's second major has arrived, as the 2023 PGA Championship tees off Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club. Monster longshots have won this event in recent years, as Phil Mickelson stunned the field at 280-1 in 2021, while Jimmy Walker won as a triple-digit underdog (125-1) in 2016. Now, the 2023 PGA Championship field is set and longshots such as Mickelson (85-1) will try to replicate those feats as potential 2023 PGA Championship sleepers.

They'll have to overcome co-favorites Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, who are listed at 7-1 in the 2023 PGA Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top 2023 PGA Championship contenders include Rory McIlroy (11-1), defending champion Justin Thomas (20-1) and Brooks Koepka (18-1).

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner.

In addition, the model included Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That bet hit at +4500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned over $1,100. McClure's best bets also included J.T. Poston winning outright at the 2022 John Deere Classic, even though he was listed as a massive 55-1 longshot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 PGA Championship is approaching, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

2023 PGA Championship predictions for Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

One shocker the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2023: Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, who finished second in the 2015 PGA Championship and is one win away from a career grand slam, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. Spieth has been close to picking up his first win this season, but has settled for top-five finishes in four of his last seven tournaments. Additionally, he is coming off of a missed cut in his last appearance, the Wells Fargo Championship, and withdrew from this week's AT&T Byron Nelson.

Spieth's accuracy has been an issue all season and he's found the fairway on just 54.86% of drives. Moreover, he's struggled to sink makeable putts, and ranks 124th among all golfers on putts between four and eight feet. Precision matters in major tournaments and Spieth hasn't played with enough of it this season to believe that he will pick up his first win of the year at the PGA Championship 2023. See who else to fade here.

The model has also come up with a prediction for Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion. He's been inconsistent in his most recent starts, missing the cut in two of his last four tournaments. He failed to make the weekend at the Players Championship and Masters. However, he secured a second-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, so he's shown the capability of playing well in big events.

McIlroy enters the PGA Championship 2023 ranked first in driving distance (328.2) and 13th in strokes gained approach to green (0.659), but he also ranks 159th in putting average (1.783) and 169th in greens in regulation percentage (62.96%). See where every golfer finishes here.

On the other hand, the model has also examined Jon Rahm's chances to win his second major championship of the season. With four wins and eight top-10s in 12 PGA starts this year, Rahm has surged to No. 1 in the FedEx Cup and world standings. He's finished outside the top 15 just once this season, so there's a high probability he'll be in the mix in the PGA Championship 2023.

The PGA Championship, however, hasn't been an event he's thrived at. He's finished outside the top 45 in three of his six appearances, including a disappointing 48th-place result in 2022. Rahm's talent can't be ignored, but winning the first two majors of a season has only been done twice this century with Tiger Woods (2002) and Jordan Spieth (2015) accomplishing it. See the full PGA Championship projections from the model here.

2023 PGA Championship odds, field

Jon Rahm 7-1

Scottie Scheffler 7-1

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Patrick Cantlay 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Dustin Johnson 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Max Homa 28-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 30-1

Cameron Smith 30-1

Sungjae Im 350-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim 40-1

Talor Gooch 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 45-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Shane Lowry 60-1

Adam Scott 65-1

Keegan Bradley 65-1

Rickie Fowler 65-1

Sahith Theegala 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 70-1

Wyndham Clark 701

Justin Rose 75-1

Joaquin Niemann 75-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Phil Mickelson 85-1

K.H. Lee 90-1

Corey Conners 90-1

Bryson DeChambeau 90-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Rasmus Hojgaard 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Lucas Herbert 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Mito Pereira 100-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Chris Kirk 125-1

Kurt Kitayama 125-1

Min Woo Lee 125-1

Gary Woodland 125-1

Davis Riley 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Denny McCarthy 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Webb Simpson 150-1

Paul Casey 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Nick Hardy 150-1

Anirban Lahiri 150-1

Aaron Wise 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Adrian Meronk 150-1

Keith Mitchell 175-1

Adam Hadwin 175-1

Victor Perez 175-1

Brian Harman 175-1

Alex Noren 175-1

Jordan Smith 175-1

Dean Burmester 175-1

Taylor Moore 175-1

Ryan Fox 200-1

Thriston Lawrence 200-1

Thomas Detry 200-1

Taylor Montgomery 200-1

Kevin Kisner 200-1

JJ Spaun 200-1

Cam Davis 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Thomas Pieters 200-1

Pabblo Larrazabal 200-1

Taylor Pendrith 200-1

Yannik Paul 200-1

Joel Dahmen 225-1

Luke List 225-1

Adam Svensson 225-1

Mackenzie Hughes 225-1

Matthew NeSmith 225-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 250-1

Maverick McNealy 250-1

Brendan Steele 250-1

Beau Hossler 250-1

Adri Arnaus 250-1

Emiliano Grillo 250-1

Ockie Strydom 250-1

Sepp Straka 250-1

Patrick Rodgers 250-1

Brandon Wu 275-1

JT Poston 300-1

Brendon Todd 300-1

Alex Smalley 300-1

Hayden Buckley 300-1

Andrew Putnam 300-1

Ben Griffin 300-1

Sam Horsfield 300-1

Scott Stallings 300-1

Nick Taylor 350-1

Ben Taylor 350-1

Mark Hubbard 350-1

Justin Suh 350-1

Davis Thompson 350-1

Chez Reavie 350-1

Danny Willett 350-1

Jimmy Walker 350-1

Callum Shinkwin 350-1

Padraig Harrington 350-1

Sam Ryder 350-1

Rikuya Hoshino 500-1

Callum Tarren 500-1

Luke Donald 500-1

Sihwan Kim 500-1

Trey Mullinax 500-1

David Lingmerth 500-1

Sadom Kaewkanjana 500-1

Kazuki Higa 500-1

Zach Johnson 500-1

David Micheluzzi 500-1

Adam Schenk 500-1

Nico Echavarria 500-1

Steven Alker 750-1

Shaun Micheel 2000-1

John Daly 2000-1

Y.E. Yang 2000-1