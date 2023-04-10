The 2023 Masters is officially behind us, and while the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf will continue with their regular schedules, the next major championship — the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill — will be here in no time. Coming off a historic win at Augusta National Golf Club and becoming the first European to claim the Masters and U.S. Open, world No. 1 Jon Rahm will, in all likelihood, be the championship favorite once the middle of May arrives.

Already getting to four victories in the early stages of 2023, the Spaniard will attempt to inch closer to the career grand slam when the world's best travel to Rochester, New York. The PGA Championship may arguably be the most difficult for him to claim; Rahm only has one top-five finish in six prior appearances.

However, if Rahm is able to skirt past other favorites such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, he will head to The Open later this summer with even more history on his mind.

Here's a look at the current betting favorites for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Jon Rahm: 9-1

Rory McIlroy: 10-1

Scottie Scheffler: 10-1

Justin Thomas: 14-1

Jordan Spieth: 18-1

Brooks Koepka: 19-1

Koepka made a massive leap in the markets following his win at LIV Golf Orlando and his run into contention at the Masters. The four-time major champion appears to be back to his 2017-19 major-winning self, and rounds out those under 20-1. Koepka and Thomas have won four of the last six PGA Championships between them and would love nothing more than to deny Spieth the final leg of his career grand slam.

The three-time major champion hasn't been able to really threaten at the PGA Championship since 2015, but his most recent close call came in this neck of the woods. Without a semblance of form, Spieth finished T3 in the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, and perhaps a return to New York can bring a similar type of performance.

Here's a look at everyone else on the board shorter than 70-1

Xander Schauffele: 20-1

Cameron Smith: 20-1

Patrick Cantlay: 22-1

Collin Morikawa: 22-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 25-1

Dustin Johnson: 25-1

Viktor Hovland: 25-1

Will Zalatoris: 25-1

Cameron Young: 25-1

Tony Finau: 30-1

Matt Fitzpatrick: 30-1

Tom Kim: 35-1

Max Homa: 35-1

Shane Lowry: 35-1

Zalatoris will be removed from the betting board after news that he will miss the remainder of the season due to a back injury, which is unfortunate given his stature in major championships. Zalatoris lost in playoff in the 2022 PGA Championship to Thomas and has the statistical profile to contend in major championships to come.

In his place, do not be surprised if former college roommate Cameron Young makes some noise. Well-versed in golf in the northeast, Young has proven in recent weeks his game is nearing its peak. The reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year finished T3 at the 2022 PGA Championship and runner-up at the 2022 Open. Given the likelihood of cold weather and rainy conditions in New York, Young's firepower could be a massive edge.

Sungjae Im: 40-1

Joaquin Niemann: 40-1

Sam Burns: 40-1

Jason Day: 40-1

Justin Rose: 60-1

Daniel Berger: 60-1

Sahith Theegala: 60-1

Paul Casey: 65-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 65-1

Louis Oosthuizen: 65-1

Corey Conners: 65-1

Patrick Reed: 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 65-1

Abraham Ancer: 65-1

Tiger Woods: 65-1

Unfortunately, there is more injury news in this section of the odds board. Berger has not been seen on the PGA Tour in quite some time, and both Oosthuizen and Woods withdrew from the Masters. Whether Woods can give it a go after suffering through the inclement conditions at Augusta National over the weekend remains to be seen. He has now withdrawn from two of his last four competitive tournaments. Withdrawing after the third round at Southern Hills, the 15-time major champion decided to skip the U.S. Open later that summer. The weather in New York may not be conducive for his physical limitations, so tread lightly if thinking about placing a wager on the 47-year-old as his absence from the championship would not come as a surprise.