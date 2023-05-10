Few golfers have been as sharp in recent weeks as Xander Schauffele, but he heads into the 2023 PGA Championship on Thursday, May 18 still in search of his first career major victory. His history at the PGA Championship has been spotty, with two missed cuts and just one top-10 finish in six appearances, but he's still 20-1 in the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook. While he is yet to pick up his first win of the season, he has a top-10 and four top-five finishes in his last five events.

Schauffele still wasn't a pro the last time the PGA Championship was held at Oak Hill Country Club, but in the event's return to the East Course, he'll try to continue his recent run of strong play. He'll need it if he is going to finish ahead of 2023 PGA Championship contenders like Justin Thomas (16-1), Scottie Scheffler (15-2), and Jon Rahm (15-2). Before locking in your 2023 PGA Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner.

In addition, the model included Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That bet hit at +4500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned over $1,100. McClure's best bets also included J.T. Poston winning outright at the 2022 John Deere Classic, even though he was listed as a massive 55-1 longshot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 PGA Championship is approaching, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

2023 PGA Championship predictions for Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

One shocker the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2023: Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, who finished second in the 2015 PGA Championship and is one win away from a career grand slam, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10. Spieth has been close to picking up his first win this season, but has settled for top-five finishes in four of his last seven tournaments. Additionally, he is coming off of a missed cut in his last appearance, the Wells Fargo Championship, and withdrew from this week's AT&T Byron Nelson.

Spieth's accuracy has been an issue all season and he's found the fairway on just 54.86% of drives. Moreover, he's struggled to sink makeable putts, and ranks 124th among all golfers on putts between four and eight feet. Precision matters in major tournaments and Spieth hasn't played with enough of it this season to believe that he will pick up his first win of the year at the PGA Championship 2023. See who else to fade here.

The model has also come up with a prediction for Rory McIlroy, a four-time major champion. The last time McIlroy was a major champion was at the 2014 PGA Championship. In 2013, he finished tied for eighth at Oak Hill, but he'll try for a better showing in his return to the East Course.

It has been tough sledding for McIlroy in recent events, but there is little doubt that he has the tools to win when he's able to put his game together. He has outdriven the average distance of the field by at least 20 yards in four of his last five events. However, finishing holes off has been an issue, as he ranks 159th in putting average (1.783), and he'll need to be locked-in on the greens in order to finish as a major champion for the first time in nearly a decade. See where every golfer finishes here.

On the other hand, the model has also examined Jon Rahm's chances to win his second major championship of the season. He is trying to keep his calendar grand slam hopes alive after winning the Masters in April. Rahm added another impressive showing at the Mexico Open to close out April, finishing second at 21-under-par.

He sits atop the FedEx Cup rankings, winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express and Genesis Invitational. Rahm also finished third at the WM Phoenix Open when he shot 14-under-par, so his elite level has been consistent for most of the season. However, he has short golf odds for the PGA Championship and is dealing with the pressure of trying to win another major tournament.

How to make 2023 PGA Championship picks

The model is targeting four golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.

Who will win the 2023 PGA Championship, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy finish? Check out the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected PGA Championship 2023 leaderboard, all from the model that has nailed nine golf majors, including the Masters.

