The 2023 PGA Championship heads for Round 4 on Sunday with an intriguing top of the leaderboard. Brooks Koepka has surged into the lead at 6-under par after firing a 66 in both Round 2 and Round 3. He leads Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland by one stroke. Bryson DeChambeau (-3), Justin Rose (-2), Scottie Scheffler (-2) and Rory McIlroy (-1) all remain within striking distance. Round 4 tee times begin at 7:50 a.m. ET, with the final group teeing off at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Top 2023 PGA Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2023: Conners (11-2), a two-time PGA winner who is just one shot off the lead, stumbles down the stretch and finishes outside top three. The Canadian golfer entered Round 3 with a share of the lead and battled his way to a 70 on Saturday to stay in the thick of it.

But the model has factored in Conners' shaky history in major play, especially compared to many of the other top contenders. He missed the cut in two of his last four PGA Championship appearances and finished T-64 in one of the others. In total, he's never finished in the top 10 in any major other than the Masters and he's never recorded a top-five finish at any major.

He's trending down a bit as the weekend progresses as well, shooting higher each day after opening with a strong 67 on Thursday.

2023 PGA Championship Sunday odds, field

Brooks Koepka -105

Viktor Hovland 7-2

Corey Conners 11-2

Scottie Scheffler 9-1

Bryson DeChambeau 9-1

Rory McIlroy 18-1

Justin Rose 28-1

Shane Lowry 400-1

Justin Suh 400-1

Tommy Fleetwood 400-1

Michael Block 400-1

Min Woo Lee 500-1

Patrick Cantlay 900-1

Stephen Jaeger 1000-1

Eric Cole 1000-1

Victor Perez 1000-1

Ryan Fox 2000-1

Cam Davis 2500-1

Hideki Matsuyama 2500-1

Sahith Theegala 2500-1

Kurt Kitayama 2500-1