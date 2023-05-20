Half of the 2023 PGA Championship has been completed with surprising names atop the leaderboard. Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland are tied for the lead at 5-under as each seeks his first major championship. However, also atop the PGA Championship 2023 leaderboard is a player familiar with this position, World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler. Others remaining in the 2023 PGA Championship field at Oak Hill Country Club include Bryson DeChambeau (-3) and two-time PGA champion Brooks Koepka (-2).

Defending champion Justin Thomas just made the cut at 5-over, as did Jordan Spieth. Thomas is a +100000 longshot to repeat in the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The 2023 PGA Championship favorite is Scheffler (+130), followed by Hovland (+400), Conners (+650) and Koepka (+800). With so many experienced players atop the 2023 PGA Championship leaderboard, you'll want to check out the PGA Tour predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in your 2023 PGA Championship picks for the remaining two rounds.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,800 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 longshot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 PGA Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2023: Conners (13-2), a two-time PGA winner and one of the co-leaders heading into the weekend, stumbles down the stretch and barely cracks the top five. The Canadian has had success at the Masters with three top-10 finishes at Augusta National, but that success hasn't extended to the other majors. Across 11 career starts at the other major tournaments, Conners has zero top-10s.

Conners' biggest struggle is on the greens, where he ranks outside the top 100 on tour in strokes gained putting. He faired well with his putter through the first two rounds, but that came when the spotlight wasn't on him. Now as a co-leader, there will be pressure on every putt and he hasn't demonstrated he can rise to the occasion in those situations at majors. With big names at the top of the leaderboard, including ones with majors on their resumes, the model sees other 2023 PGA Championship golfers with better value this weekend.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 45-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He enters the weekend six strokes back, but is a proven clutch performer. Cantlay was the 2021 PGA Tour Player of the Year and also won the FedEx Cup Championship that year.

Cantlay is tied for 19th at the 2023 PGA Championship entering the weekend, but has three straight top-15 finishes at majors. He also found his groove in the second round, shooting 3-under-par, the second-best score of the day. Cantlay boasts top-10 rankings in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.406), strokes gained off-the-tee (.903) and putting average (1.705). See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 PGA Championship picks

2023 PGA Championship weekend odds, field

Scottie Scheffler +130

Viktor Hovland +400

Corey Conners +650

Brooks Koepka +800

Bryson DeChambeau +1400

Rory McIlroy +2200

Justin Suh +4500

Justin Rose +4500

Patrick Cantlay +4500

Dustin Johnson +6000

Collin Morikawa +7500

Shane Lowry +8000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Callum Tarren +10000

Jon Rahm +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Min Woo Lee +15000

Keith Mitchell +17500

Adam Svensson +22500

Mito Pereira +22500

Max Homa +30000

Ryan Fox +30000

Adam Scott +30000

Sepp Straka +35000

Cam Davis +35000

Xander Schauffele +35000

Harold Varner III +35000

K.H. Lee +35000

Matt NeSmith +35000

Sahith Theegala +40000

Kurt Kitayama +40000

Eric Cole +50000

Beau Hossler +50000

Tommy Fleetwood +50000

Hideki Matsuyama +50000

Cameron Smith +50000

Patrick Reed +75000

Tony Finau +75000

Stephan Jaeger +75000

J.T. Poston +100000

Taylor Moore +100000

Victor Perez +100000

Justin Thomas +100000

Jordan Spieth +150000

Nicolai Hojgaard +150000

Michael Block +150000

Adam Hadwin +200000

Tyrrell Hatton +200000

Hayden Buckley +200000

Dean Burmester +250000

Padraig Harrington +250000

Tom Hoge +250000

Lucas Herbert +250000

Matt Wallace +250000

Adrian Meronk +250000

Joel Dahmen +250000

Sam Stevens +250000

Chez Reavie +400000

Kazuki Higa +400000

Sihwan Kim +400000

Pablo Larrazabal +400000

Rikuya Hoshino +400000

Thriston Lawrence +400000

Zach Johnson +400000

Ben Taylor +400000

Phil Mickelson +400000

Mark Hubbard +400000

Yannik Paul +500000

Chris Kirk +500000

Denny McCarthy +500000

Thomas Detry +500000

Alex Smalley +500000

Lee Hodges +500000

Thomas Pieters +500000

Taylor Montgomery +500000

Patrick Rodgers +500000