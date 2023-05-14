Justin Thomas trailed by seven strokes entering the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills last year. Still, he stormed back to tie Will Zalatoris and went two-under to win a three-hole aggregate playoff. Now, he'll chase another Wanamaker Trophy starting Thursday, May 18 at Oak Hill against a 2023 PGA Championship field featuring 99 of the world's top 100 players. Zalatoris is out for the season, but Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are among the elite 2023 PGA Championship golfers seeking another major title. Scheffler and Rahm are +750 co-favorites in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 PGA Championship odds, followed by McIlroy (+1200) and Thomas (+1600).
Jordan Spieth (+1800), Brooks Koepka (+1900), Xander Schauffele (+2000) and Cameron Smith (+2000) also are among the top contenders in the 2023 PGA Championship field. Before you lock in any 2023 PGA Championship picks or bets, make sure you check out the 2023 PGA Championship predictions and best bets from PGA Tour golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright market, first-round leader market and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo Championship, he had Wyndham Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.
In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks and was up more than 70 units over that three-month span. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.
Top 2023 PGA Championship expert picks
One shocker from Nejad: The expert is fading Rahm, who has been rolling but is priced too short. Rahm won the Masters and was runner-up at the Mexico Open over the past five weeks, but he also finished outside the top 10 three times. That includes the Dell Technologies Match Play, where he failed to advance. His driver gets erratic at times (75th in accuracy), which could result in problems at Oak Hill. Short putts also are an issue, as Rahm ranks 58th on putts inside 10 feet. See who else to fade here.
On the other hand, Nejad loves the value on Patrick Cantlay at +2200. The 31-year-old tied for third at the 2019 PGA Championship, but has otherwise been lackluster in majors. Still, the 2021 FedEx Cup champion has the skill to win at least one. Cantlay ranks second in total driving, eighth in greens in regulation and 16th in strokes gained putting. He is fifth in scoring average (69.66) and has six top-10 finishes in 12 events this season. The UCLA alum has 32 top-five finishes and eight victories in 153 career tour events. See who else to back here.
How to make 2023 PGA Championship golf picks
2023 PGA Championship odds, field
Jon Rahm +750
Scottie Scheffler +750
Rory McIlroy +1200
Justin Thomas +1600
Jordan Spieth +1800
Brooks Koepka +1900
Xander Schauffele +2000
Cameron Smith +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Collin Morikawa +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Dustin Johnson +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Viktor Hovland +2500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500
Cameron Young +2500
Max Homa +3000
Jason Day +3000
Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +3500
Bryson DeChambeau +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Talor Gooch +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Justin Rose +6000
Daniel Berger +6000
Sahith Theegala +6000
Paul Casey +6500
Tyrrell Hatton +6500
Louis Oosthuizen +6500
Corey Conners +6500
Patrick Reed +6500
Tommy Fleetwood +6500
Rickie Fowler +6500
Abraham Ancer +6500
Adam Scott +8000
Webb Simpson +8000
K.H. Lee +8000
Mackenzie Hughes +8000
Mito Pereira +8000
Tom Hoge +8500
Phil Mickelson +8500
Billy Horschel +9000
Keegan Bradley +9000
Aaron Wise +9000
Sergio Garcia +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Davis Riley +10000
Russell Henley +10000
Marc Leishman +10000
Harris English +10000
Si-Woo Kim +10000
Jason Kokrak +10000
Luke List +12500
Bubba Watson +12500
Chris Kirk +12500
Alex Noren +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Matthew Wolff +12500
Harold Varner +12500
Robert Macintyre +12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500
JT Poston +15000
Maverick McNealy +15000
Brian Harman +15000
Matt Kuchar +15000
Cameron Champ +15000
Erik van Rooyen +15000
Kevin Kisner +15000
JJ Spaun +15000
Jhonattan Vegas +15000
Kevin Na +15000
Trey Mullinax +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Thomas Pieters +15000
Charl Schwartzel +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Sebastian Munoz +20000
Lee Westwood +20000
Henrik Stenson +20000
Sam Horsfield +20000
Russell Knox +25000
Ryan Palmer +25000