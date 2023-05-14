Justin Thomas trailed by seven strokes entering the final round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills last year. Still, he stormed back to tie Will Zalatoris and went two-under to win a three-hole aggregate playoff. Now, he'll chase another Wanamaker Trophy starting Thursday, May 18 at Oak Hill against a 2023 PGA Championship field featuring 99 of the world's top 100 players. Zalatoris is out for the season, but Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are among the elite 2023 PGA Championship golfers seeking another major title. Scheffler and Rahm are +750 co-favorites in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 PGA Championship odds, followed by McIlroy (+1200) and Thomas (+1600).

Jordan Spieth (+1800), Brooks Koepka (+1900), Xander Schauffele (+2000) and Cameron Smith (+2000) also are among the top contenders in the 2023 PGA Championship field. Before you lock in any 2023 PGA Championship picks or bets, make sure you check out the 2023 PGA Championship predictions and best bets from PGA Tour golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright market, first-round leader market and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo Championship, he had Wyndham Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks and was up more than 70 units over that three-month span. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

One shocker from Nejad: The expert is fading Rahm, who has been rolling but is priced too short. Rahm won the Masters and was runner-up at the Mexico Open over the past five weeks, but he also finished outside the top 10 three times. That includes the Dell Technologies Match Play, where he failed to advance. His driver gets erratic at times (75th in accuracy), which could result in problems at Oak Hill. Short putts also are an issue, as Rahm ranks 58th on putts inside 10 feet. See who else to fade here.

On the other hand, Nejad loves the value on Patrick Cantlay at +2200. The 31-year-old tied for third at the 2019 PGA Championship, but has otherwise been lackluster in majors. Still, the 2021 FedEx Cup champion has the skill to win at least one. Cantlay ranks second in total driving, eighth in greens in regulation and 16th in strokes gained putting. He is fifth in scoring average (69.66) and has six top-10 finishes in 12 events this season. The UCLA alum has 32 top-five finishes and eight victories in 153 career tour events. See who else to back here.

2023 PGA Championship odds, field

Jon Rahm +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Rory McIlroy +1200

Justin Thomas +1600

Jordan Spieth +1800

Brooks Koepka +1900

Xander Schauffele +2000

Cameron Smith +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Dustin Johnson +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Viktor Hovland +2500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Max Homa +3000

Jason Day +3000

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Talor Gooch +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Justin Rose +6000

Daniel Berger +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Paul Casey +6500

Tyrrell Hatton +6500

Louis Oosthuizen +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Patrick Reed +6500

Tommy Fleetwood +6500

Rickie Fowler +6500

Abraham Ancer +6500

Adam Scott +8000

Webb Simpson +8000

K.H. Lee +8000

Mackenzie Hughes +8000

Mito Pereira +8000

Tom Hoge +8500

Phil Mickelson +8500

Billy Horschel +9000

Keegan Bradley +9000

Aaron Wise +9000

Sergio Garcia +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Davis Riley +10000

Russell Henley +10000

Marc Leishman +10000

Harris English +10000

Si-Woo Kim +10000

Jason Kokrak +10000

Luke List +12500

Bubba Watson +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Alex Noren +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Matthew Wolff +12500

Harold Varner +12500

Robert Macintyre +12500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500

JT Poston +15000

Maverick McNealy +15000

Brian Harman +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

Cameron Champ +15000

Erik van Rooyen +15000

Kevin Kisner +15000

JJ Spaun +15000

Jhonattan Vegas +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Trey Mullinax +15000

Francesco Molinari +15000

Thomas Pieters +15000

Charl Schwartzel +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Sebastian Munoz +20000

Lee Westwood +20000

Henrik Stenson +20000

Sam Horsfield +20000

Russell Knox +25000

Ryan Palmer +25000