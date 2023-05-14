Multiple major champions and elite players seeking a first title will face a tough test at 2023 PGA Championship starting Thursday, May 18 at Oak Hill. Red-hot Scottie Scheffler, seeking his second, and Jon Rahm, who notched his second at April's Masters, will headline the 2023 PGA Championship field. Caesars Sportsbook lists Scheffler and Rahm as +750 co-favorites in its latest 2023 PGA Championship odds. More than a dozen other 2023 PGA Championship golfers are +2500 or shorter, led by Rory McIlroy, (+1200), Justin Thomas (+1600), Jordan Spieth (+1800) and Brooks Koepka (+1900). Xander Schauffele (+2000) and 2022 British Open champ Cameron Smith (+2000) also are top 2023 PGA Championship contenders according to oddsmakers.
Before you lock in any 2023 PGA Championship picks or bets
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright market, first-round leader market and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo Championship, he had Wyndham Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.
In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks and was up more than 70 units over that three-month span. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.
Nejad has focused his attention on the 2023 PGA Championship field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid.
Top 2023 PGA Championship expert picks
One shocker from Nejad: The expert is fading Rahm, who has been rolling but is priced too short. The Spaniard was the runner-up at the Mexico Open in his last outing, but he tied for 15th at the RBC Heritage in between. He also didn't fare well at the Dell Technologies Match Play tournament, winning one match and failing to advance from a group with Billy Horschell, Rickie Fowler and Keith Mitchell. A course like Oak Hill that puts a premium on precision off the tee could be trouble for Rahm, who is 75th on tour in driving accuracy. Rahm has the skill to win, but Nejad is seeking better value. See who else to fade here.
On the other hand, Nejad loves the value on Patrick Cantlay at +2200. The 31-year-old has finished in the top 10 in six of his 12 outings this season. He also ranks second on tour in total driving and fifth in scoring average (69.66). Cantlay doesn't have a strong history in majors, with a third-place at the 2019 PGA Championship his best finish, but he has the all-around skill to win one. He tied for 21st at the Wells Fargo Championship, but was in the top five in his previous two outings, including the Zurich Classic, where he teamed with Schaufflele. He was third at the RBC Heritage, going 16-under. See who else to back here.
How to make 2023 PGA Championship golf picks
Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 PGA Championship and is picking his longshots, including one who's priced at around +5000. This golfer "presents a ton of value" with his ability to spike in key areas.
So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 PGA Championship? And which golfer in the PGA Championship 2023 field could bring a huge payday of around 50-1?
2023 PGA Championship odds, field
2023 PGA Championship odds, field
Jon Rahm +750
Scottie Scheffler +750
Rory McIlroy +1200
Justin Thomas +1600
Jordan Spieth +1800
Brooks Koepka +1900
Xander Schauffele +2000
Cameron Smith +2000
Patrick Cantlay +2200
Collin Morikawa +2200
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Dustin Johnson +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Viktor Hovland +2500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500
Cameron Young +2500
Max Homa +3000
Jason Day +3000
Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +3500
Bryson DeChambeau +3500
Shane Lowry +3500
Talor Gooch +4000
Sungjae Im +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Sam Burns +4000
Justin Rose +6000
Daniel Berger +6000
Sahith Theegala +6000
Paul Casey +6500
Tyrrell Hatton +6500
Louis Oosthuizen +6500
Corey Conners +6500
Patrick Reed +6500
Tommy Fleetwood +6500
Rickie Fowler +6500
Abraham Ancer +6500
Adam Scott +8000
Webb Simpson +8000
K.H. Lee +8000
Mackenzie Hughes +8000
Mito Pereira +8000
Tom Hoge +8500
Phil Mickelson +8500
Billy Horschel +9000
Keegan Bradley +9000
Aaron Wise +9000
Sergio Garcia +10000
Seamus Power +10000
Davis Riley +10000
Russell Henley +10000
Marc Leishman +10000
Harris English +10000
Si-Woo Kim +10000
Jason Kokrak +10000
Luke List +12500
Bubba Watson +12500
Chris Kirk +12500
Alex Noren +12500
Gary Woodland +12500
Matthew Wolff +12500
Harold Varner +12500
Robert Macintyre +12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500
JT Poston +15000
Maverick McNealy +15000
Brian Harman +15000
Matt Kuchar +15000
Cameron Champ +15000
Erik van Rooyen +15000
Kevin Kisner +15000
JJ Spaun +15000
Jhonattan Vegas +15000
Kevin Na +15000
Trey Mullinax +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Thomas Pieters +15000
Charl Schwartzel +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Sebastian Munoz +20000
Lee Westwood +20000
Henrik Stenson +20000
Sam Horsfield +20000
Russell Knox +25000
Ryan Palmer +25000