Golf majors continue with the 2023 PGA Championship starting on Thursday at Oak Hill Country Club, where Justin Thomas will try to defend his PGA Championship title. The 30-year-old will take on a loaded 2023 PGA Championship field that includes Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka. Caesars Sportsbook lists Scheffler and Rahm as the 7-1 co-favorites in the 2023 PGA Championship odds. Three other 2023 PGA Championship golfers are going off lower than 20-1, including McIlroy (11-1), Koepka (18-1) and Patrick Cantlay (18-1). Other notable names in the PGA Championship 2023 odds include Thomas (20-1), Dustin Johnson (20-1), Jason Day (20-1), Spieth (28-1) and Rickie Fowler (65-1). Before you lock in any 2023 PGA Championship picks or bets, make sure you check out the 2023 PGA Championship predictions and best bets from PGA Tour golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright market, first-round leader market and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo Championship, he had Wyndham Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, he hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks and was up more than 70 units over that three-month span. Anyone who has followed his lead is way up.

One shocker from Nejad: The expert is fading Jon Rahm, who has been rolling but is priced too short. Rahm is in the midst of a historic season, already securing four wins and eight top-10 finishes. He claimed his second career major championship at the Masters in April and is coming off a runner-up showing at the Mexico Open in his last start. However, Nejad believes Rahm's price is too short this week at Oak Hill. The Spaniard has finished 15th or worse in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour and was 48th at the PGA Championship last year. Rahm also enters the PGA Championship 2023 ranked 73rd in driving accuracy (61.50%), which could cause trouble on a course like Oak Hill. See who else to fade here.

On the other hand, Nejad loves the value on Patrick Cantlay at 18-1. The 31-year-old's best major finish was third at the 2019 PGA Championship, but he comes in with six top-10 finishes in 12 events this season. Cantlay is one of the most well-rounded players on tour, and Oak Hill will require a steady hand in all aspects. The eight-time winner on the PGA Tour is second in total driving, eighth in greens in regulation and 16th in strokes gained putting. He ranks third in scoring average (68.79). See who else to back here.

Jon Rahm 7-1

Scottie Scheffler 7-1

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Patrick Cantlay 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Dustin Johnson 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Max Homa 28-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 30-1

Cameron Smith 30-1

Sungjae Im 350-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim 40-1

Talor Gooch 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 45-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Shane Lowry 60-1

Adam Scott 65-1

Keegan Bradley 65-1

Rickie Fowler 65-1

Sahith Theegala 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 70-1

Wyndham Clark 701

Justin Rose 75-1

Joaquin Niemann 75-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Phil Mickelson 85-1

K.H. Lee 90-1

Corey Conners 90-1

Bryson DeChambeau 90-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Rasmus Hojgaard 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Lucas Herbert 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Mito Pereira 100-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Chris Kirk 125-1

Kurt Kitayama 125-1

Min Woo Lee 125-1

Gary Woodland 125-1

Davis Riley 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Denny McCarthy 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Webb Simpson 150-1

Paul Casey 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Nick Hardy 150-1

Anirban Lahiri 150-1

Aaron Wise 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Adrian Meronk 150-1

Keith Mitchell 175-1

Adam Hadwin 175-1

Victor Perez 175-1

Brian Harman 175-1

Alex Noren 175-1

Jordan Smith 175-1

Dean Burmester 175-1

Taylor Moore 175-1

Ryan Fox 200-1

Thriston Lawrence 200-1

Thomas Detry 200-1

Taylor Montgomery 200-1

Kevin Kisner 200-1

JJ Spaun 200-1

Cam Davis 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Thomas Pieters 200-1

Pabblo Larrazabal 200-1

Taylor Pendrith 200-1

Yannik Paul 200-1

Joel Dahmen 225-1

Luke List 225-1

Adam Svensson 225-1

Mackenzie Hughes 225-1

Matthew NeSmith 225-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 250-1

Maverick McNealy 250-1

Brendan Steele 250-1

Beau Hossler 250-1

Adri Arnaus 250-1

Emiliano Grillo 250-1

Ockie Strydom 250-1

Sepp Straka 250-1

Patrick Rodgers 250-1

Brandon Wu 275-1

JT Poston 300-1

Brendon Todd 300-1

Alex Smalley 300-1

Hayden Buckley 300-1

Andrew Putnam 300-1

Ben Griffin 300-1

Sam Horsfield 300-1

Scott Stallings 300-1

Nick Taylor 350-1

Ben Taylor 350-1

Mark Hubbard 350-1

Justin Suh 350-1

Davis Thompson 350-1

Chez Reavie 350-1

Danny Willett 350-1

Jimmy Walker 350-1

Callum Shinkwin 350-1

Padraig Harrington 350-1

Sam Ryder 350-1

Rikuya Hoshino 500-1

Callum Tarren 500-1

Luke Donald 500-1

Sihwan Kim 500-1

Trey Mullinax 500-1

David Lingmerth 500-1

Sadom Kaewkanjana 500-1

Kazuki Higa 500-1

Zach Johnson 500-1

David Micheluzzi 500-1

Adam Schenk 500-1

Nico Echavarria 500-1

Steven Alker 750-1

Shaun Micheel 2000-1

John Daly 2000-1

Y.E. Yang 2000-1