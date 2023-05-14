Brooks Koepka made his second appearance in a major the last time the PGA Championship was held at Oak Hill Country Club in 2013. He finished 70th, but went on to win back-to-back PGA Championships when it was held elsewhere in 2018 and 2019. He'll return to Oak Hill this year, where he is a top option to win at 19-1 in the latest 2023 PGA Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The PGA Championship 2023 begins on Thursday, May 18. Other 2023 PGA Championship contenders include Justin Thomas (16-1), Scottie Scheffler (15-2) and Jon Rahm (15-2). Before locking in your 2023 PGA Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the 2023 PGA Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $7,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 longshot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 PGA Championship field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2023 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2023: Jordan Spieth, a 13-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Spieth has competed at Oak Hill Country Club once before at the 2013 PGA Championship and missed the cut. He's finished 30th or worse in his last three PGA Championship starts and has just two career top-10s across 10 starts at the major.

Spieth was at his best and winning majors when his putter was on, but he's regressed considerably on the greens. He ranks just 76th in strokes gained putting (.098) and 113th in total putting (238.5). Those struggles are leading to extra strokes, evident by Spieth ranking outside the top 100 on the PGA Tour in birdies made. Spieth hasn't recaptured his major-winning form, and the model sees far better betting options in the 2023 PGA Championship field.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Although he's still looking for his first win of the season, he's finished in the top 15 in half of all the tournaments he's played in.

Morikawa started last season far better than he finished and could be on the same trajectory this year. At the 2021 PGA Championship, he challenged for the win and would up tied for eighth. He should give himself another shot at winning this year since he's third in driving accuracy this season (70.54%) and has averaged 1.2 strokes gained on approach shots over his last five events. Should Morikawa continue doing well in those two areas and drain a few key putts, he should find himself in contention by the final round, according to the model. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 PGA Championship picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with PGA Championship odds 2023 of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.

2023 PGA Championship odds, field

2023 PGA Championship odds, field

See full the PGA Championship 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Jon Rahm +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Rory McIlroy +1200

Justin Thomas +1600

Jordan Spieth +1800

Brooks Koepka +1900

Xander Schauffele +2000

Cameron Smith +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Dustin Johnson +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Viktor Hovland +2500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +2500

Cameron Young +2500

Max Homa +3000

Jason Day +3000

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim +3500

Bryson DeChambeau +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Talor Gooch +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Joaquin Niemann +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Justin Rose +6000

Daniel Berger +6000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Paul Casey +6500

Tyrrell Hatton +6500

Louis Oosthuizen +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Patrick Reed +6500

Tommy Fleetwood +6500

Rickie Fowler +6500

Abraham Ancer +6500

Adam Scott +8000

Webb Simpson +8000

K.H. Lee +8000

Mackenzie Hughes +8000

Mito Pereira +8000

Tom Hoge +8500

Phil Mickelson +8500

Billy Horschel +9000

Keegan Bradley +9000

Aaron Wise +9000

Sergio Garcia +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Davis Riley +10000

Russell Henley +10000

Marc Leishman +10000

Harris English +10000

Si-Woo Kim +10000

Jason Kokrak +10000

Luke List +12500

Bubba Watson +12500

Chris Kirk +12500

Alex Noren +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Matthew Wolff +12500

Harold Varner +12500

Robert Macintyre +12500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +12500

JT Poston +15000

Maverick McNealy +15000

Brian Harman +15000

Matt Kuchar +15000

Cameron Champ +15000

Erik van Rooyen +15000

Kevin Kisner +15000

JJ Spaun +15000

Jhonattan Vegas +15000

Kevin Na +15000

Trey Mullinax +15000

Francesco Molinari +15000

Thomas Pieters +15000

Charl Schwartzel +15000

Sepp Straka +15000

Sebastian Munoz +20000

Lee Westwood +20000

Henrik Stenson +20000

Sam Horsfield +20000

Russell Knox +25000

Ryan Palmer +25000