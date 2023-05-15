The 2023 PGA Championship will take place at Oak Hill Country Club starting Thursday, and the second major of the season will be the latest event for a club with a storied history. Oak Hill has hosted three PGA Championships, three U.S. Opens, two U.S. Amateurs and the 1995 Ryder Cup. It most recently hosted the 2013 PGA Championship, when Jason Dufner bested Jim Furyk by two strokes and Rory McIlroy wound up earning a 10th-place finish in the process. Scottie Scheffler and Masters champion Jon Rahm are the 7-1 favorites in the 2023 PGA Championship odds, while Rory McIlroy is 11-1. Before locking in your 2023 PGA Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the 2023 PGA Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $7,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 longshot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 PGA Championship field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2023 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2023: Jordan Spieth, a 13-time PGA Tour winner and one of the favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Spieth has competed at Oak Hill Country Club once before at the 2013 PGA Championship and missed the cut. He's finished 30th or worse in his last three PGA Championship starts and has just two career top-10s across 10 starts at the major.

Spieth was at his best and winning majors when his putter was on, but he's regressed considerably on the greens. He ranks just 76th in strokes gained putting (.098) and 113th in total putting (238.5). Those struggles are leading to extra strokes, evident by Spieth ranking outside the top 100 on the PGA Tour in birdies made. Spieth hasn't recaptured his major-winning form, and the model sees far better betting options in the 2023 PGA Championship field.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 31-year-old was formerly the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world, but saw his professional career get off to a rocky start because of injury issues and personal tragedy.

However, he returned to the PGA Tour on a full-time basis in 2017 and wound up capturing his first of eight wins at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He's won a total of five times in 2021 and 2022 and has threatened to get back on the board in 2023 with four top-five finishes already during the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. He's ranked No. 4 in the world and his driving prowess (No. 2 in strokes gained off the tee) could make him a serious factor at Oak Hill, according to the model. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 PGA Championship picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with PGA Championship odds 2023 of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.

2023 PGA Championship odds

2023 PGA Championship odds, field

2023 PGA Championship field

Jon Rahm 7-1

Scottie Scheffler 7-1

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Patrick Cantlay 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Dustin Johnson 20-1

Jason Day 20-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Cameron Young 25-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Max Homa 28-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 30-1

Cameron Smith 30-1

Sungjae Im 350-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Joonhyung (Tom) Kim 40-1

Talor Gooch 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 45-1

Patrick Reed 60-1

Shane Lowry 60-1

Adam Scott 65-1

Keegan Bradley 65-1

Rickie Fowler 65-1

Sahith Theegala 65-1

Tommy Fleetwood 70-1

Wyndham Clark 701

Justin Rose 75-1

Joaquin Niemann 75-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Phil Mickelson 85-1

K.H. Lee 90-1

Corey Conners 90-1

Bryson DeChambeau 90-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Rasmus Hojgaard 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Lucas Herbert 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Mito Pereira 100-1

Billy Horschel 125-1

Chris Kirk 125-1

Kurt Kitayama 125-1

Min Woo Lee 125-1

Gary Woodland 125-1

Davis Riley 125-1

Si-Woo Kim 125-1

Robert Macintyre 125-1

Denny McCarthy 125-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 125-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Webb Simpson 150-1

Paul Casey 150-1

Matt Kuchar 150-1

Nick Hardy 150-1

Anirban Lahiri 150-1

Aaron Wise 150-1

Harold Varner 150-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Adrian Meronk 150-1

Keith Mitchell 175-1

Adam Hadwin 175-1

Victor Perez 175-1

Brian Harman 175-1

Alex Noren 175-1

Jordan Smith 175-1

Dean Burmester 175-1

Taylor Moore 175-1

Ryan Fox 200-1

Thriston Lawrence 200-1

Thomas Detry 200-1

Taylor Montgomery 200-1

Kevin Kisner 200-1

JJ Spaun 200-1

Cam Davis 200-1

Francesco Molinari 200-1

Thomas Pieters 200-1

Pabblo Larrazabal 200-1

Taylor Pendrith 200-1

Yannik Paul 200-1

Joel Dahmen 225-1

Luke List 225-1

Adam Svensson 225-1

Mackenzie Hughes 225-1

Matthew NeSmith 225-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 250-1

Maverick McNealy 250-1

Brendan Steele 250-1

Beau Hossler 250-1

Adri Arnaus 250-1

Emiliano Grillo 250-1

Ockie Strydom 250-1

Sepp Straka 250-1

Patrick Rodgers 250-1

Brandon Wu 275-1

JT Poston 300-1

Brendon Todd 300-1

Alex Smalley 300-1

Hayden Buckley 300-1

Andrew Putnam 300-1

Ben Griffin 300-1

Sam Horsfield 300-1

Scott Stallings 300-1

Nick Taylor 350-1

Ben Taylor 350-1

Mark Hubbard 350-1

Justin Suh 350-1

Davis Thompson 350-1

Chez Reavie 350-1

Danny Willett 350-1

Jimmy Walker 350-1

Callum Shinkwin 350-1

Padraig Harrington 350-1

Sam Ryder 350-1

Rikuya Hoshino 500-1

Callum Tarren 500-1

Luke Donald 500-1

Sihwan Kim 500-1

Trey Mullinax 500-1

David Lingmerth 500-1

Sadom Kaewkanjana 500-1

Kazuki Higa 500-1

Zach Johnson 500-1

David Micheluzzi 500-1

Adam Schenk 500-1

Nico Echavarria 500-1

Steven Alker 750-1

Shaun Micheel 2000-1

John Daly 2000-1

Y.E. Yang 2000-1