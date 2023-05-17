Justin Thomas will try to become the first back-to-back PGA Championship winner since Brooks Koepka in 2018 and 2019 in the 2023 PGA Championship. The first 2023 PGA Championship tee times are on Thursday from Oak Hill Country Club. Thomas bested Will Zalatoris in a playoff at last year's PGA Championship and if he wins again this weekend, he'd be just the third golfer in the last 80 years to win consecutive titles and the eighth golfer all-time. Thomas (20-1) is tied for the sixth-lowest 2023 PGA Championship odds on Caesars Sportsbook along with Dustin Johnson and Jason Day.

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are the 7-1 co-favorites in the 2023 PGA Championship field. Rory McIlroy follows at 11-1, with Patrick Cantlay and Brooks Koepka at 18-1 to win the PGA Championship 2023. Before locking in your 2023 PGA Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the 2023 PGA Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,800 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 longshot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 PGA Championship field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2023: Rory McIlroy, a 23-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10. McIlroy had a stretch from 2011 to 2014 when he was one of the best major golfers on the PGA Tour with four victories over that span, including two PGA Championships. However, the 34-year-old hasn't won a major in his last 29 attempts and has more missed cuts (six) than top-four finishes (four) since 2015.

McIlroy has missed the cut in two of his last three tournaments and finished 47th at the Wells Fargo Championship in his last start. McIlroy has finished 29th or worse in five of his six stroke-play events this calendar year, in large put due to his struggles with the putter. He ranks 172nd in strokes gained putting after finishing 16th in that category when he was stringing together top-10 major performances. He is also 162nd in putting average after ranking 30th last year. At 11-1 PGA Championship odds 2023, McIlroy is one to avoid with his recent track record.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Schauffele hasn't had much success in majors, but he's performed admirably in recent PGA Championship starts. In fact, he's placed 16th or better in three of his last four starts at this event.

Perhaps no player will step foot onto Oak Hill in better form than Schauffele, who has five straight top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour. Four of those came at elevated events, and his well-rounded play has been the catalyst. Schauffele is one of four players in the world ranking in the top 20 in the strokes gained categories of tee-to-green, approaching the green, and putting. With a scoring average (69.488) that ranks third on tour, Schauffele has a strong chance to win his first major, according to the model. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 PGA Championship picks

The model is also targeting three other golfers with PGA Championship odds 2023 longer than 20-1 who will make surprising runs.

2023 PGA Championship odds below

2023 PGA Championship odds, field

See full the PGA Championship 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

