Jason Day's journey to return as one of golf's most dominant players continues this season, as he is still in search of his first win since 2018. Day catapulted himself into the sport's elite in 2015 when he won that year's PGA Championship with a record 20-under-par score. This season, he has two top-five and three top-10 finishes in his last seven tournaments, but he is 40-1 to win in the 2023 PGA Championship odds on Caesars Sportsbook. The PGA Championship 2023 begins on Thursday, May 18.

Outside of just two missed cuts, Day's worst finish this season was his last outing, when he finished tied for 39th at the Masters. When Day has been on top of his game this season, he has played well, but can he beat other 2023 PGA Championship contenders like Scottie Scheffler (10-1), Rory McIlroy (10-1) and Jon Rahm (9-1)?

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $7,400 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 longshot.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Top 2023 PGA Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2023: Jordan Spieth, a 13-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Spieth has competed at Oak Hill Country Club once before at the 2013 PGA Championship and missed the cut. He's finished 30th or worse in his last three PGA Championship starts and has just two career top-10s across 10 starts at the major.

Spieth was at his best and winning majors when his putter was on, but he's regressed considerably on the greens. He ranks just 76th in strokes gained putting (.098) and 113th in total putting (238.5). Those struggles are leading to extra strokes, evident by Spieth ranking outside the top 100 on the PGA Tour in birdies made. Spieth hasn't recaptured his major-winning form, and the model sees far better betting options in the 2023 PGA Championship field.

Xander Schauffele, a 20-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Schauffele finished 13th at last year's PGA Championship after missing the cut the year before. In 2019 and 2020, he finished 16th and 10th at the PGA Championship, respectively, so he has been mostly successful at the event even though he is still looking for his first major victory. He hasn't been as prolific of a driver off the tee as other tour golfers this season, but he has been elite in his subsequent shots, and is fourth on the tour in strokes gained on approach (1.020) and 19th in greens in regulation (69.22%).

