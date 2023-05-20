Grand slams, multiple major titles and a chance to inch closer to some of the legends of the game are all on the line at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The winner of the Wanamaker Trophy will not only see him name etched onto the trophy and into golf history but also on a winner's check of $3.15 million, a record for this tournament.
This first-place share comes from a total purse of $17.5 million, which represents a $2.5 million increase from a year ago and a record for the PGA Championship.
At the 2023 Masters last month, world No. 1 Jon Rahm collected $3.24 million for his green jacket, the second-largest payday of the year behind Scottie Scheffler's $4.5 million triumph at the Players Championship. The PGA of America is right there with a similar sum for this year's winner.
While all eyes will be on the eventual champion, those who contend or at least make the weekend will not be left empty handed. The top three will each bring home seven figures, golfers who finish inside the top 20 will rake in $200,000 or more, and the top 32 golfers will each earn at least six-figure paydays.
Let's take a look at how the payouts for the 2023 PGA Championship will be divided among the top 70 players who make their way into this weekend.
2023 PGA Championship purse, prize money
Total purse: $17.5 million
1st (Winner): $3,150,000
2nd: $1,890,000
3rd: $1,190,000
4th: $840,000
5th: $700,000
6th: $620,000
7th: $575,000
8th: $535,000
9th: $500,000
10th: $465,000
11th: $430,000
12th: $395,000
13th: $365,000
14th: $335,000
15th: $309,000
16th: $288,000
17th: $268,000
18th: $248,000
19th: $228,000
20th: $213,000
21st: $198,000
22nd: $185,000
23rd: $175,000
24th: $165,000
25th: $155,000
26th: $145,000
27th: $135,000
28th: $125,000
29th: $116,500
30th: $110,000
31st: $105,000
32nd: $100,000
33rd: $95,000
34th: $90,000
35th: $85,000
36th: $80,000
37th: $75,000
38th: $70,000
39th: $65,000
40th: $60,000
41st: $55,000
42nd: $50,000
43rd: $48,000
44th: $46,000
45th: $44,000
46th: $43,000
47th: $42,000
48th: $41,000
49th: $40,000
50th: $39,000
51st: $38,000
52nd: $37,000
53rd: $36,500
54th: $36,000
55th: $35,500
56th: $35,000
57th: $34,500
58th: $34,000
59th: $33,500
60th: $33,000
61st: $32,500
62nd: $32,000
63rd: $31,500
64th: $31,000
65th: $30,500
66th: $30,000
67th: $29,500
68th: $29,000
69th: $28,500
70th: $28,000
71st: $27,500
Players missing the cut and turning in a 36-hole score will be paid $4,000 each. Any player who made the cut but does not submit a 72-hole score will also be paid $4,000.