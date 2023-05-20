Grand slams, multiple major titles and a chance to inch closer to some of the legends of the game are all on the line at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The winner of the Wanamaker Trophy will not only see him name etched onto the trophy and into golf history but also on a winner's check of $3.15 million, a record for this tournament.

This first-place share comes from a total purse of $17.5 million, which represents a $2.5 million increase from a year ago and a record for the PGA Championship.

At the 2023 Masters last month, world No. 1 Jon Rahm collected $3.24 million for his green jacket, the second-largest payday of the year behind Scottie Scheffler's $4.5 million triumph at the Players Championship. The PGA of America is right there with a similar sum for this year's winner.

While all eyes will be on the eventual champion, those who contend or at least make the weekend will not be left empty handed. The top three will each bring home seven figures, golfers who finish inside the top 20 will rake in $200,000 or more, and the top 32 golfers will each earn at least six-figure paydays.

Let's take a look at how the payouts for the 2023 PGA Championship will be divided among the top 70 players who make their way into this weekend.

2023 PGA Championship purse, prize money

Total purse: $17.5 million

1st (Winner): $3,150,000

2nd: $1,890,000

3rd: $1,190,000

4th: $840,000

5th: $700,000

6th: $620,000

7th: $575,000

8th: $535,000

9th: $500,000

10th: $465,000

11th: $430,000

12th: $395,000

13th: $365,000

14th: $335,000

15th: $309,000

16th: $288,000

17th: $268,000

18th: $248,000

19th: $228,000

20th: $213,000

21st: $198,000

22nd: $185,000

23rd: $175,000

24th: $165,000

25th: $155,000

26th: $145,000

27th: $135,000

28th: $125,000

29th: $116,500

30th: $110,000

31st: $105,000

32nd: $100,000

33rd: $95,000

34th: $90,000

35th: $85,000

36th: $80,000

37th: $75,000

38th: $70,000

39th: $65,000

40th: $60,000

41st: $55,000

42nd: $50,000

43rd: $48,000

44th: $46,000

45th: $44,000

46th: $43,000

47th: $42,000

48th: $41,000

49th: $40,000

50th: $39,000

51st: $38,000

52nd: $37,000

53rd: $36,500

54th: $36,000

55th: $35,500

56th: $35,000

57th: $34,500

58th: $34,000

59th: $33,500

60th: $33,000

61st: $32,500

62nd: $32,000

63rd: $31,500

64th: $31,000

65th: $30,500

66th: $30,000

67th: $29,500

68th: $29,000

69th: $28,500

70th: $28,000

71st: $27,500

Players missing the cut and turning in a 36-hole score will be paid $4,000 each. Any player who made the cut but does not submit a 72-hole score will also be paid $4,000.