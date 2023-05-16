The 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club kicks off Thursday with a number of star-studded groups set to take the course. While a major championship cannot be won in the first round, it can certainly be lost. Rory McIlroy may have put himself behind the eight ball the first day at the 2023 Masters, but the four-time major champion was out in front at this championship after 18 holes a season ago at Southern Hills.

The Northern Irishman will begin his quest for his fifth major championship at 8:11 a.m. ET alongside defending champion Justin Thomas and 2020 PGA Champion Collin Morikawa. Collectively, they possess eight total majors and five of the last 11 PGA Championships.

They are followed closely by world No. 1 and Masters champion Jon Rahm. Seeking to become the first man since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win the first two major championships of the calendar year, the Spaniard begins his march towards history in a group featuring reigning U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and the Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith at 8:33 a.m.

Other notable groups Thursday morning include Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland at 8 a.m. as well as Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and Spieth at 8:22 a.m.

Let's take a look at all the tee times and groups for Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

2023 PGA Championship tee times, Round 1 groups

All times Eastern

No. 1

7 a.m. — Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck, Steven Alker

7:11 a.m. — Ben Griffin, Chris French, Joel Dahmen

7:22 a.m. — Wyatt Worthington II, Nico Echavarria, Wyndham Clark

7:33 a.m. — Tom Hoge, K.H. Lee, Ryan Fox

7:44 a.m. — Paul Casey, Adam Svensson, Beau Hossler

7:55 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala

8:06 a.m. — Corey Conners, Ockie Strydom, Joaquin Niemann

8:17 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington

8:28 a.m. — Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

8:39 a.m. — Lee Hodges, Callm Tarren, David Lingmerth

8:50 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Denny McCarthy, Brendan Steele

9:01 a.m. — Jeremy Wells, Justin Suh, Adri Arnaus

9:12 a.m. — Anthony Cordes, Mark Hubbard, Dean Burmester

12:30 p.m. — Matt Cahill, Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis

12:41 p.m. — Michael Block, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith

12:51 p.m. — Alex Beach, Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim

1:03 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nick Taylor

1:14 p.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Somers, Chez Reavie

1:25 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama

1:36 p.m. — Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau

1:47 p.m. — Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson

1:58 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

2:09 p.m. — Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira

2:20 p.m. — Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch

2:31 p.m. — Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari

2:42 p.m. — Russell Grove, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor

No. 10

7:05 a.m. — Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight, Kazuki Higa

7:16 a.m. — Adam Schenk, Colin Inglis, Thirston Lawrence

7:27 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo

7:38 a.m. — Harold Varner III, Scott Stallings, Nicolai Hojgaard

7:49 a.m. — Steve Holmes, Adrian Otaegui, Davis Riley

8 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

8:11 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

8:22 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth

8:33 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith

8:44 a.m. — Luke Donald, Adrian Meronk, Yannick Paul

8:55 a.m. — Kenny Pigman, Davis Thompson, Maverick McNealy

9:06 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau

9:17 a.m. — Jesse Droemer, Matt NeSmith, Rikuya Hoshino

12:25 p.m. — Sam Ryder, Gabe Reynolds, Brandon Wu

12:36 p.m. — Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Kern, Thorbjorn Olesen

12:47 p.m. — Danny Willett, Webb Simpson, Y.E. Yang

12:58 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Harris English, Robert MacIntyre

1:09 p.m. — Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal

1:20 p.m. — Lucas Herbert, Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin

1:31 p.m. — Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer

1:42 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Seamus Power

1:53 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Anirban Lahiri

2:04 p.m. — Victor Perez, Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith

2:15 p.m. — Chris Sanger, J.J. Spaun, David Micheluzzi

2:26 p.m. — Thomas Detry, J.J. Killeen, Matt Wallace

2:37 p.m. — Nick Hardy, Greg Koch, Eric Cole

2023 PGA Championship tee times, Round 2 groups

All times Eastern

No. 1

7 a.m. — Sam Ryder, Gabe Reynolds, Brandon Wu

7:11 a.m. — Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Kern, Thorbjorn Olesen

7:22 a.m. — Danny Willett, Webb Simpson, Y.E. Yang

7:33 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Harris English, Robert MacIntyre

7:44 a.m. — Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal

7:55 a.m. — Lucas Herbert, Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin

8:06 a.m. — Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer

8:17 a.m. — Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Seamus Power

8:28 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Anirban Lahiri

8:39 a.m. — Victor Perez, Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith

8:50 a.m. — Chris Sanger, J.J. Spaun, David Micheluzzi

9:01 a.m. — Thomas Detry, J.J. Kileen, Matt Wallace

9:12 a.m. — Nick Hardy, Greg Kock, Eric Cole

12:30 p.m. — Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight, Kazuki Higa

12:41 p.m. — Adam Schenk, Colin Inglis, Thirston Lawrence

12:52 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo

1:03 p.m. — Harold Varner III, Scott Stallings, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:14 p.m. — Steve Holmes, Adrian Otaegui, Davis Riley

1:25 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

1:36 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

1:47 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth

1:58 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith

2:09 p.m. — Luke Donald, Adrian Meronk, Yannick Paul

2:20 p.m. — Kenny Pigman, Davis Thompson, Maverick McNealy

2:31 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau

2:42 p.m. — Jesse Droemer, Matt NeSmith, Rikuya Hoshino

No. 10